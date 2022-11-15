Read full article on original website
Related
Study Shows Soccer Still Remains a Sport of the Future in US
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. People have always said soccer would be the sport of the future, but it seems as if we are still waiting for that day to come. At the moment, the ‘Big Four’ – NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – still stand as the most popular in the United States.
Grant Wahl: Mexican National Team Is the ‘Most Popular' Soccer Team in the US
Grant Wahl: Mexican National Team is the ‘Most Popular' Soccer Team in the US originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away and fans in the United States will be cheering on their "favorite team:" Mexico. Many may be wondering why the...
Mexico Loses to Sweden 2-1 in Final Friendly Before 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Well, that’s not how Mexico would’ve wanted to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the Mexico men’s national team begins Group C play in...
95-Year-Old Grandmother Nominated for a Latin Grammy After Grandson Recorded Her Songs
The best new artist of 2022 just might be a Cuban American grandmother living out her dream of being a professional musician at the age of 95. Angela Alvarez has loved music her whole life, learning to play guitar and piano as a young girl in Cuba and writing songs from the age of 14. But she never pursued her dream of singing and songwriting professionally, she told TODAY in June 2021, because her traditional father forbade it.
Mexico Runs Scared-Straight Anti-Drug Campaign, Using Philadelphia As What Not To Do
New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, Baltimore, San Francisco, Detroit, Seattle — in one big city after another in America, you can see the poisoned fruit of Democratic leadership. Yet Philadelphia may have hit a new low, even among a list of Democratic lowlights. The
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0