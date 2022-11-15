ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Three Former Saints Players We’d Love to See as Head Coach

Anyone with any knowledge of football will tell you how incredibly difficult it is to be a head coach in the NFL. People train for years, learning tricks, schemes, and tactics from the great minds that came before them to one day get a chance to lead a team and institute their own version of a football battleplan.
Click2Houston.com

The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games

It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball

VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
NIMITZ, WV
Click2Houston.com

Lovie Smith on Jalen Pitre: ‘We don’t expect him to be Ronnie Lott right away’

Jalen Pitre had the right instincts, the right idea and more than enough speed to make a potential impactful play during a prime opportunity to deliver an open-field tackle. Instead of celebrating, though, the Texans’ talented rookie safety was left grasping for air as he came in a bit off-balance and missed yet another tackle Sunday. Pitre allowed a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter as Slayton eluded the second-round draft pick from Baylor and raced down the left sideline at 20.07 miles per hour, per NextGen Stats.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at Arkansas next opponent, Ole Miss

Ole Miss chance of playing for an SEC championship and keeping their playoff hopes alive was officially ended after losing to Alabama, 30-24. Ole Miss still fields a good team, and until they hit a wall in Baton Rouge against LSU, their season had National Championship hopes attached to it. Ole Miss run during the early stage of the Collge Football season showed how good this team could be. Arkansas will have its hands full on Saturday. Lane Kiffin grabbing Jaxson Dart out of the transfer portal may have been what the doctor ordered for hotty toddy. Dart, in his sophomore season, reignited...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy