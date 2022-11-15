Read full article on original website
Related
Three Former Saints Players We’d Love to See as Head Coach
Anyone with any knowledge of football will tell you how incredibly difficult it is to be a head coach in the NFL. People train for years, learning tricks, schemes, and tactics from the great minds that came before them to one day get a chance to lead a team and institute their own version of a football battleplan.
Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin apologizes to Jaxson Dart’s mom for officiating vs. Alabama
Lane Kiffin was treading carefully. On Monday, during his weekly press conference, the Ole Miss coach was asked about the officiating in the 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday, especially in terms of the way it impacted quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kiffin said he spoke with Dart’s mother and apologized to...
Click2Houston.com
The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games
It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball
VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
LSU Tight End Mason Taylor a Star in the Making, Growing Each Game
LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction. Taylor has been making highlight...
atozsports.com
Paul Finebaum has strong take on the Tennessee Vols vs USC Trojans playoff debate
It seems like each week there’s a new narrative about why the Tennessee Vols should be left out of the College Football Playoff. Last week, it was that Oregon might be more deserving of the final playoff spot (if TCU doesn’t lose the rest of the season). The...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Finds Creative Way to Discuss Officiating From Game vs. Alabama
The Rebels coach was critical of officiating in a unique way on Monday to avoid being fined.
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith on Jalen Pitre: ‘We don’t expect him to be Ronnie Lott right away’
Jalen Pitre had the right instincts, the right idea and more than enough speed to make a potential impactful play during a prime opportunity to deliver an open-field tackle. Instead of celebrating, though, the Texans’ talented rookie safety was left grasping for air as he came in a bit off-balance and missed yet another tackle Sunday. Pitre allowed a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter as Slayton eluded the second-round draft pick from Baylor and raced down the left sideline at 20.07 miles per hour, per NextGen Stats.
A look at Arkansas next opponent, Ole Miss
Ole Miss chance of playing for an SEC championship and keeping their playoff hopes alive was officially ended after losing to Alabama, 30-24. Ole Miss still fields a good team, and until they hit a wall in Baton Rouge against LSU, their season had National Championship hopes attached to it. Ole Miss run during the early stage of the Collge Football season showed how good this team could be. Arkansas will have its hands full on Saturday. Lane Kiffin grabbing Jaxson Dart out of the transfer portal may have been what the doctor ordered for hotty toddy. Dart, in his sophomore season, reignited...
Click2Houston.com
Fans line up to meet Astros’ Jeremy Peña at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – Fans are lining up to see Astros World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as he works a shift at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston Monday. The Astros star picked up a drive-thru shift at the fast food restaurant located at 7009 Gulf Freeway at 12 p.m.
Comments / 0