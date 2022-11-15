ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

On The Beat: Inside the championship mindset of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtzNF_0jBXPFEE00

ATHENS — Georgia’s win at Mississippi State didn’t have the glitz or efficiency of the 49-3 win over Oregon, nor the glamour or brute power of the 27-13 win over Tennessee.

But it will surely be remembered by Kirby Smart has one of his favorites because of the way his football team responded on the road, under the lights in a hostile SEC environment amid challenging conditions.

Smart asked his team to respond at halftime after a clock management miscue enabled the Maroon Bulldogs to pull within 17-12 and take the momentum, and the UGA players answered the bell.

Georgia scored on a well-blocked 70-yard end around two plays into the second half and came up with two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter in pulling away for a 45-19 win that was not nearly as easy as the score suggests.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalkatl.com

Would Tennessee win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoff?

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the college football world. Following their dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Athens, Kirby Smart‘s team traveled to Starkville and handled their business against Mike Leach and Mississippi State. With games against Kentucky and Georgia Tech to finish the regular season, the Dawgs are all but guaranteed to make the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

Georgia Opens as Heavy Favorite Over LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are getting ready to face off in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 3. It will be the fifth time that the two teams have played one another for the conference title. As for this year's matchup, Georgia has opened as an early 16-point favorite over the Tigers, ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGAU

CFP Committee defends Georgia at No. 1, compares to Ohio State and Michigan

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Committee was put on the spot late Tuesday night with questions about Georgia compared to Big Ten powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, are 10-0 and the winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game will likely sail into the CFP final four after facing a yet-to-be-determined three-loss opponent from the Big Ten West Division.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stephenson running back wins Georgia player of the week award

Stephenson High School running back Devin Ingram won Georgia High School Foot Daily’s Player of the Week award on Nov. 16, following his 363-yard, four-touchdown performance against Pace Academy in a 40-38 playoff win. Against Pace, Ingram had 18 carries for 203 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and 160...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA tech chief wins top honor

Timothy M. Chester, vice president for information technology at the University of Georgia, has been honored with the 2022 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award in the Enterprise category by Georgia CIO. The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards honor chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Campus calendar: concert, fall festival, and AI

The University of Georgia’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence hosts AI Research Day today at UGA: it’s underway from 2 til 7 in the Reception Hall at the Tate Student Center. The University Union and its Student Programming Board hosts tonight’s Fall Festival: it starts at 6 and lasts...
ATHENS, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
WGAU

Hall Co breaks ground on school named in honor of former First Lady

There has been a groundbreaking in Hall County, marking the ceremonial start of work on the school that will be named in honor of former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School is expected to open in the fall of 2024. It bears the name of the wife of former Hall County Congressman and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. Sandra Deal passed away earlier this year at the age of 80.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. School officials told WSB that the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly, however the smoke from the fire activated the sprinklers. Officials said smoke also filled the building, causing students and staff to be evacuated to the gym and fine arts building.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Chattahoochee HS assistant principal suspended following allegation of inappropriate conduct with student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy