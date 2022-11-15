ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come

Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
SB Nation

Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H

Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
SB Nation

Who Should Leicester City Target At Left Back?

With the injury to James Justin and the long-term absences of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, Leicester City are in the market for a left back when the January transfer window opens. In other news, water is wet, fire is hot, and Forest are #$%)*#$. Also, Grant Morrison is awesome.
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast: Jordan Holsgrove Interview

A mid-season break special edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast features former Reading FC midfielder Jordan Holsgrove. The academy product left the club before his first-team breakthrough to enjoy what has turned into a very solid career with Celta Vigo and Pacos De Ferreira. He sits down with Marc Mayo to discuss all that and more.
SB Nation

Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | The French view on Villa w/ football correspondent Jonathan Johnson!

So Jonathan, how did Aston Villa choose you or did you choose the mighty Villa?. With Jonathan obviously having paid pretyt close attention to PSG when Unai Emery was in charge, what are some of the things that he learned most about the new Villa boss during his time with Les Parisiens?
SB Nation

November 18th - 20th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...

The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. Erling Haaland’s agent responds to Man City release clause and Real...
SB Nation

The 10 best footballers NOT in the World Cup

World Cup 2022 is almost upon us. Regardless of what you might think of the timing of the tournament or the issues of where it’s being played, if you look at it through a purely sporting lens (like FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants you to) the next month is likely to bring us the smorgasbord of footballing excellence that we expect from a World Cup.
SB Nation

John Barnes Becomes An Official Liverpool Ambassador

John Barnes, a Liverpool legend who was already a wonderful unofficial ambassador for the club in the decades since retirement, is back at the club in a more official capacity. Barnes joins fellow legendary striker Ian Rush as an official club ambassador. He also joins Michael Owen, but you know,...
SB Nation

Everton beat Celtic in penalty shootout - Match Recap

Everton prevailed over Celtic in a penalty shootout after the two teams had battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw. Playing in the Sydney Super Cup on a very hot afternoon, the Blues ceded possession to the Scottish Premiership league leaders, but both side were guilty of missing big chances to score.
SB Nation

International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 16 through Nov. 17

The last international games in preparation for the World Cup are being played or just took place over the past couple of days as international squads attending the meeting in Qatar apply the last touches to their squads. We are more than a month from having our beloved Magpie football back, but at least we have a club that boasts a few world-renowned lads worth covering during the next few weeks!

