The Boston Celtics cruised to their eighth consecutive victory as they took down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 126-101. They have their supporting cast to thank for it. With stars Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22 points) having off shooting nights, plus Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the rest of the squad was forced to step up. Not only did they rise to the occasion, they dominated from start to finish.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO