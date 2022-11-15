ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback

How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
NESN

Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence

Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch

It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games. The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fast-break points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.
NESN

Jayson Tatum Made This Bet With Celtics Teammate Derrick White

Jayson Tatum is squarely in the spotlight to start this season, with the Boston Celtics superstar playing at an MVP level. But Tatum garnered attention for another reason earlier this week when he picked up a baffling technical foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — clapping his hands in frustration following a reach-in infraction. The soft tech on Tatum resulted in Kevin Durant blasting the officials on social media, with the NBA ultimately rescinding the call a day later.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hawks takeaways: Supporting cast takes over in C's win

The Boston Celtics cruised to their eighth consecutive victory as they took down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 126-101. They have their supporting cast to thank for it. With stars Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22 points) having off shooting nights, plus Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the rest of the squad was forced to step up. Not only did they rise to the occasion, they dominated from start to finish.
