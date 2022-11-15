Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school recordsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
NECN
How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback
How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Explains Extended Injury Absence
Malcolm Brogdon will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks due to right hamstring tightness. It doesn’t appear to be a serious injury and nearly a week ago Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said the veteran guard would “be back sooner rather than later.” Despite that optimism, Brogdon remains sidelined as his absence becomes longer than originally expected.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch
It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games. The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fast-break points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
It’s not easy moving a distressed asset. Suppose you own stocks in a successful company. Now, imagine that company finds itself in the middle of a PR disaster. Suddenly, its value plummets. Who would want to buy those stocks? NBA teams need to think like investors. When one of...
Jayson Tatum Made This Bet With Celtics Teammate Derrick White
Jayson Tatum is squarely in the spotlight to start this season, with the Boston Celtics superstar playing at an MVP level. But Tatum garnered attention for another reason earlier this week when he picked up a baffling technical foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder — clapping his hands in frustration following a reach-in infraction. The soft tech on Tatum resulted in Kevin Durant blasting the officials on social media, with the NBA ultimately rescinding the call a day later.
PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 126-122 loss to the Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder almost shocked the NBA world on Monday after they barely lost to the Boston Celtics, 126-122. After leading by seven points entering the fourth quarter in a hostile and historic road environment, the Thunder youth was on full display against a battle-tested Celtics squad with the NBA’s best record. Boston used a 37-point fourth quarter to improve to 11-3.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Hawks takeaways: Supporting cast takes over in C's win
The Boston Celtics cruised to their eighth consecutive victory as they took down the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, 126-101. They have their supporting cast to thank for it. With stars Jayson Tatum (19 points) and Jaylen Brown (22 points) having off shooting nights, plus Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the rest of the squad was forced to step up. Not only did they rise to the occasion, they dominated from start to finish.
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
DJ Wagner's commitment earlier this week pushed the Wildcats to the lead in a last-minute shakeup to the top-25 list.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
Comments / 0