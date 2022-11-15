Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok patch 2.02 fixes several crashes exclusive to PS4
There's also new Polish audio support
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed
Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Sets New Franchise Record
It looks like God of War Ragnarok is already a massive success for PlayStation and developer Santa Monica Studio. While reviews for the latest God of War installment previously suggested that the game could be a big winner for Sony, it seems like sales have also already been astronomically high. And although it will take a lot for Ragnarok to sell more than 2018's God of War, it's definitely setting a pace to do so.
msn.com
Where to find Atlas Eruption in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — How to Get the Draupnir Spear
The Draupnir Spear is an essential weapon in God of War: Ragnarok. Here's how to get it. The Draupnir Spear is the third weapon in your arsenal and the new weapon you receive in God of War: Ragnarok. It's not only a great addition to your collection, but it has exploration uses as well. You've likely seen little green valves spraying out jets of air across the Nine Realms, many of which hide pathways to various collectibles. Jam a spear in there and climb on it, and a new area opens. Those glowing yellow cracks in rock faces all over the place? Jam a spear in there and detonate it.
How to find and craft Lunda’s armor in God of War Ragnarok
You need to dig up pieces of Lunda’s lost armor so that she can craft it into proper protective gear fit for a God of War
dotesports.com
How to complete the Lost Lindwyrms in God of War: Ragnarok
After four long years of waiting, God of War: Ragnarök is finally here and sees Kratos conclude his journey through the Norse mythos. While players only had the opportunity to explore a few of the realms in the 2018 reboot, Ragnarök spans the entire nine realms in an epic conclusion to the duology.
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
aiexpress.io
The Game Awards nominations are in, with God of War Ragnarok up for 10 of them
The nominations for this yr’s The Recreation Awards are in, and unsurprisingly, each God of Warfare Ragnarok and Elden Ring have racked up a couple of of them. Vital disclosure: Nominees are chosen by a global jury of greater than 100 media publications and influencer retailers – and that features us right here at VG247.
God of War Ragnarok producer says there's "story in all games" amid Elden Ring narrative discourse
Cory Barlog says "narrative/story mean so many things in games"
ComicBook
God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game
Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
Is Goat Simulator 3 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Goat Simulator 3" is finally here and it looks just as ridiculous and hilarious as fans might expect. The sequel to the quirky action game "Goat Simulator" (yes, the developer jumped from the first game to number three as a joke), "Goat Simulator 3" promises more open world headbutting and rampaging mayhem. While the original received generally mixed reviews, it did earn itself a cult following and got itself a sequel that plenty of fans should be eager to pick up. The question is, which fans will be able to enjoy it.
The PlayStation VR 2 is up for pre-order today, but is it worth the $550?
The upcoming $550 PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset promises an immersive new gaming experience for PS5 gamers, but will it be worth the cash? Here's everything you need to know.
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
IGN
Xbox Head Phil Spencer Confirms That Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation; Open for Long Commitment With Sony
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says that Call of Duty titles are going to stay on PlayStation consoles. Speaking to The Verge, Spencer said that he is not planning to pull the rug from under Sony’s feet. He says that there is no contract both companies can write that says Call of Duty will forever be on PlayStation consoles.
