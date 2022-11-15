The Draupnir Spear is an essential weapon in God of War: Ragnarok. Here's how to get it. The Draupnir Spear is the third weapon in your arsenal and the new weapon you receive in God of War: Ragnarok. It's not only a great addition to your collection, but it has exploration uses as well. You've likely seen little green valves spraying out jets of air across the Nine Realms, many of which hide pathways to various collectibles. Jam a spear in there and climb on it, and a new area opens. Those glowing yellow cracks in rock faces all over the place? Jam a spear in there and detonate it.

