Crawford County, AR

5NEWS

Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase

ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

River Valley citizens looking at buy-outs for flood-prone homes

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Wednesday night, the City of Greenwood and the Western Arkansas Planning & Development District held a meeting for a voluntary buyout project, which is still in its early stages. “There were quite a few homes that were flooded and there were water rescues,” said Director of...
GREENWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas blood banks seeing shortage of blood bags for specific procedure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Blood donation isn’t something most people associate with the holidays. But blood banks are in need of donors more than normal this time of year. The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) says it's seeing a shortage of blood bag kits for the double red cell procedure. The company that manufactures the kits isn’t able to make them right now. This form of donation allows the blood institute to get two units of red blood cells from one donor.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
