Read full article on original website
Related
Missing hunter found 'cold but in good spirits,' Crawford County officials say
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews have found a missing hunter safe after he was was reported missing in Crawford County on Monday night. According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, George Combee was reported missing around 10 p.m. on Nov. 14. Deputies say he was reported missing near Kimes...
Stolen ambulance in Springdale leads police on chase
ARKANSAS, USA — Springdale Police Captain Jeff Taylor states that police were dispatched to Northwest Medical Center after receiving a call at 7:41 p.m. about a stolen ambulance. According to Captain Taylor, police gave chase to the ambulance around Robinson and Old Missouri and the suspect drove back to...
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
Couple in fatal kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
Five Fayetteville Police Officers awarded for preventing overdoses
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Five officers were awarded this Tuesday for using Naloxone, a form of Narcan, to prevent death by overdose. “We thought it was important to get out here and recognize them and recognize good officers doing good work,” said Arkansas State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet. “When...
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
Animal cruelty trial set for former Rogers PD officer
A trial date has been set for a former Rogers police officer charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the death of three dogs at her home.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
River Valley citizens looking at buy-outs for flood-prone homes
GREENWOOD, Ark. — Wednesday night, the City of Greenwood and the Western Arkansas Planning & Development District held a meeting for a voluntary buyout project, which is still in its early stages. “There were quite a few homes that were flooded and there were water rescues,” said Director of...
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
Arkansas blood banks seeing shortage of blood bags for specific procedure
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Blood donation isn’t something most people associate with the holidays. But blood banks are in need of donors more than normal this time of year. The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) says it's seeing a shortage of blood bag kits for the double red cell procedure. The company that manufactures the kits isn’t able to make them right now. This form of donation allows the blood institute to get two units of red blood cells from one donor.
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove. People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas' best places for Christmas lights in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've compiled a list of some of the best places to see holiday lights in Northwest Arkansas. Over 500,000 LED lights will shine on Fayetteville Square and downtown from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting on Friday, Nov. 18. The display has been nominated by USA...
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 1