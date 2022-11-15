Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
nbcboston.com
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There's few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Massachusetts towns struggling to find snow plow drivers
WALPOLE - Mother Nature has Massachusetts pivoting abruptly. "It was nice and hot. It didn't really feel like fall; it kind of felt a little bit like summer," said Danesha Stevenson, describing the weather in Boston the last couple weekends. Now, meteorologists are forecasting snow in the state this week. "Yea, well you can keep it," said John Powell who lives in Plainville. Massachusetts transportation officials hope they'll be ready after begging for snow plow drivers for months. There has been help wanted signs along state highways and sprinkled throughout communities. Some say the state should consider...
VIDEO: Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Hunt For Late-Night Snack At Chicopee Home
A security camera at a Chicopee home captured a mama bear and her two cubs going for a late-night snack earlier this week. The bears wandered around the cars and sniffed at some areas on Monday, Nov. 14, before lumbering off for more fertile feeding grounds. Bear sightings in Massachusetts...
Worcester drought leaves reservoir levels well below 24-year average
Despite a rainy September and recent storms, Worcester’s reservoir capacity is “significantly below” the 24-year average for this time of year, according to Acting City Manager Eric Batista. In a letter providing city councilors an update on the city’s Stage 1 drought status, Batista wrote that while...
Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported."If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side. No one was injured in the crash.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
Mama bear and two cubs looking for midnight snack in Chicopee
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bears caught on camera in a Chicopee driveway.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Work on The Cove apartments in Worcester’s Canal District beginning as early as next week
Construction on a seven-story mixed used development right next to Worcester’s Polar Park is set to begin as early as next week. John Tocco, managing director and COO of V10 Development, confirmed Wednesday that work is set to begin soon on The Cove, a development that will include 171 apartments, commercial space, a pizza restaurant and bowling alley at 89 Green St.
nbcboston.com
Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
