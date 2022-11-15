ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for stealing high end car from South Florida dealership

By Rob Garguilo
 2 days ago
Fort Myers, FL - A man was arrested and charged with grand theft after he stole a luxury car from a Southwest Florida car dealership.

Police arrested 30-year-old Broderick Ezekiel Sherrod after Sherrod stole a 2023 BMW 840i from a Fort Myers BMW dealership on Saturday.

According to police, Sherrod asked a salesperson to allow him to test drive the vehicle, who declined the request because Sherrod didn't have a driver's license.

Sherrod then got inside of the vehicle and refused requests to exit, before grabbing the keys and threatening the salesperson to let go of the vehicle's door.

Sherrod then fled the dealership in the stolen vehicle.

Responding deputies worked with BMW staff to obtain a GPS location of the vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office East District Deputies tracked the vehicle to a Lehigh Acres driveway.

Sherrod was arrested and transported to the Lee County jail on charges of robbery by sudden snatching and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

