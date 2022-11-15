Perspective: Audio phone visits with medical providers remain crucial links to delivering equitable health care

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study finds chronic-pain management, falls and limited access to care are critical issues among medically underserved
To improve the health of a community, the first step is to identify its most pressing needs. To that end, in 2022 Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) implemented a community-based participatory research (CBPR) approach to assess musculoskeletal health needs, identify health disparities and support the development of initiatives to address unmet needs.
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
MedicalXpress
Financial capability predicts more positive health outcomes, study shows
We hear often about things that can be detrimental to our health, but the lists seldom contain anything financial. New research from the University of Kansas has found that financial capability can in fact be a social determinant of health and those who have it are more likely to have positive health outcomes.
MedicalXpress
How paperwork and less than truthful patients at the doctor's office can lead to medical misdiagnoses
Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office, you can count on filling out some form. One of those is usually related to HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, a law that helps protect your private health information. While these forms are supposed to assure patients that...
MedicalXpress
UC Davis Health testing microshunt in children with refractory childhood glaucoma
A polymer-based microshunt is safe and effective in pediatric patients with refractory childhood glaucoma, according to a small, single-center case series at the UC Davis Health Eye Center. The study, "Use of a Novel Microshunt in Refractory Childhood Glaucoma," was published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology. It includes a...
Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians
After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
What Will End of COVID Public Health Emergency Mean for School-Based Telehealth?
The expiration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, likely to occur in January, will create significant complexity for schools that provide telehealth services to students. Since 2020, the COVID-19 emergency — a federal declaration issued by the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — has driven a surge in telehealth utilization among […]
MedicalXpress
Data-driven, automated machine-learning system for detecting emerging public health threats
A dire threat to public health can emerge from a huge variety of sources—for example, infectious diseases, a spate of drug overdoses, or exposures to toxic chemicals. Federal, state, and local health departments must respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other emerging bio-threats. While the current automated systems for "syndromic surveillance" can help by monitoring health data and detecting disease clusters, they are not able to detect clusters with rare or previously unseen symptomology.
MedicalXpress
Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic
A research team led by the University of Houston has developed a vaccine targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl that could block its ability to enter the brain, thus eliminating the drug's "high." The breakthrough discovery could have major implications for the nation's opioid epidemic by becoming a relapse prevention agent for people trying to quit using opioids. While research reveals Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is treatable, an estimated 80% of those dependent on the drug suffer a relapse.
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
A brain area thought to impart consciousness instead behaves like an internet router, says study
Tucked underneath the brain's outer, wrinkly cortex is a deeply mysterious area, known as the claustrum. This region has long been known to exchange signals with much of the cortex, which is responsible for higher reasoning and complex thought. Because of the claustrum's extensive connections, the legendary scientist Francis Crick, Ph.D., of DNA-discovery fame, first postulated in 2005 that the claustrum is the seat of consciousness; in other words, the region of the brain enabling awareness of the world and ourselves.
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
MedicalXpress
Ruptured ACLs can heal without surgery, study finds
Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures can heal without surgery and this could be key to better patient outcomes, according to new findings challenging the common notion that an ACL injury cannot heal. Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study analyzed trial data and found some ruptured ACLs...
New medical residency program launches
Washington Regional Medical Center and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus will soon launch the first batch of 92 new residency slots to be phased in by 2030. Why it matters: NWA needs doctors, and more in-state residencies mean more people working in medicine who could...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, AARP partnering on hearing aid benefits
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
KTVZ
Wyden bill aims to strengthen mental health care coverage, hold insurance cos. accountable
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) introduced legislation Tuesday to improve mental health coverage. Specifically, the bill would crack down on inaccurate health care provider listings or “ghost networks,” and create stronger enforcement standards to protect those seeking mental health care. “Too often,...
freightwaves.com
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
MedicalXpress
Study compares adverse events after two types of bariatric surgery in adolescents
Adolescents who underwent sleeve gastrectomy, a type of weight-loss surgery that involves removing part of the stomach, were less likely to go the emergency room or be admitted to the hospital in the five years after their operations than those who had their stomachs divided into pouches through gastric bypass surgery, according to new research.
NIH Director's Blog
Big Data: Implications for Health System Pharmacy
Laura B. Stokes, PharmD,* Joseph W. Rogers, PharmD, MS,† John B. Hertig, PharmD, MS, CPPS,‡ and Robert J. Weber, PharmD, MS, BCPS, FASHP, FNAP§. Big Data refers to datasets that are so large and complex that traditional methods and hardware for collecting, sharing, and analyzing them are not possible. Big Data that is accurate leads to more confident decision making, improved operational efficiency, and reduced costs. The rapid growth of health care information results in Big Data around health services, treatments, and outcomes, and Big Data can be used to analyze the benefit of health system pharmacy services. The goal of this article is to provide a perspective on how Big Data can be applied to health system pharmacy. It will define Big Data, describe the impact of Big Data on population health, review specific implications of Big Data in health system pharmacy, and describe an approach for pharmacy leaders to effectively use Big Data. A few strategies involved in managing Big Data in health system pharmacy include identifying potential opportunities for Big Data, prioritizing those opportunities, protecting privacy concerns, promoting data transparency, and communicating outcomes. As health care information expands in its content and becomes more integrated, Big Data can enhance the development of patient-centered pharmacy services.
MedicalXpress
Amoxicillin is in short supply. Here's what parents need to know about the antibiotic shortage
An antibiotic that is commonly prescribed to kids is in low supply in pharmacies nationwide amid a surge of respiratory illness that is filling up children's hospitals. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration...
