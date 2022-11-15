Perspective: Audio phone visits with medical providers remain crucial links to delivering equitable health care

Laura B. Stokes, PharmD,* Joseph W. Rogers, PharmD, MS,† John B. Hertig, PharmD, MS, CPPS,‡ and Robert J. Weber, PharmD, MS, BCPS, FASHP, FNAP§. Big Data refers to datasets that are so large and complex that traditional methods and hardware for collecting, sharing, and analyzing them are not possible. Big Data that is accurate leads to more confident decision making, improved operational efficiency, and reduced costs. The rapid growth of health care information results in Big Data around health services, treatments, and outcomes, and Big Data can be used to analyze the benefit of health system pharmacy services. The goal of this article is to provide a perspective on how Big Data can be applied to health system pharmacy. It will define Big Data, describe the impact of Big Data on population health, review specific implications of Big Data in health system pharmacy, and describe an approach for pharmacy leaders to effectively use Big Data. A few strategies involved in managing Big Data in health system pharmacy include identifying potential opportunities for Big Data, prioritizing those opportunities, protecting privacy concerns, promoting data transparency, and communicating outcomes. As health care information expands in its content and becomes more integrated, Big Data can enhance the development of patient-centered pharmacy services.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO