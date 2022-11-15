Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Bring Them Home: 'Secrets in the Swamp' explores the story of a missing mother & daughter
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One of the most bizarre missing persons cases in the Lowcountry involves a mother and daughter. They vanished nearly a year apart, from almost the same location-- a large plantation in Berkeley County. Over the years, law enforcement officers have determined there's no doubt they're connected.
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
abcnews4.com
Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
abcnews4.com
Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
live5news.com
Police search for man wanted for attempted murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police warn a 24-year-old wanted man they are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous. Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder. Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading...
abcnews4.com
Police offer up to $1k reward for attempted murder suspect: Hampton Police
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Hampton Police Department is looking for a man wanted for two attempted murder offenses. Police are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the recovery of Deondre Daquor Davis, 24. If you see Davis, use caution as he may be armed and...
live5news.com
Man facing kidnapping charges after domestic incident at gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing four charges in connection with an incident that unfolded late Monday afternoon at a West Ashley gas station. Matthew Murray, 31, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana, according to...
abcnews4.com
BCSO identifies victim of early morning shooting on Hilton Head Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. Around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, Sheriff’s deputies were called to Northridge Plaza, 435 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island...
live5news.com
Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
abcnews4.com
Russell Laffitte's family leads testimony against him in federal bank fraud trial
Lowcountry bank fraud suspect Russell Laffitte was left virtually buried under a pile of damning testimony and evidence Tuesday as federal prosecutors rested their case against him. Laffitte's own family did most of the shoveling. Laffitte, apparent co-conspirator to attorney-turned-crook and alleged murderer Alex Murdaugh, must now rely on his...
Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
live5news.com
Man faces attempted murder charges after firing gun from car in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released more information on a shooting that happened in North Charleston over the weekend. Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
live5news.com
16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
live5news.com
Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Taco Bell at gunpoint. Onesimus Tyus, 33, is charged with attempted armed robbery after an incident at the fast-food restaurant on Spring Street on Nov. 12, the Charleston Police Department says. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Toddler found dead after drowning at Beaufort hotel pool: Police
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort police found a 2-year-old child who had drowned at the bottom of a Beaufort hotel on Saturday. According to Charles Raley, an investigator with the Beaufort Police Dept., officers had responded to the Country Inn and Suites, at 2450 Boundary Street, for reports of an unattended 5-year-old roaming around the hotel.
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
