ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police search for man wanted for attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police warn a 24-year-old wanted man they are searching for should be considered armed and dangerous. Deondre Daquor Davis, 24, is wanted by Hampton Police on two counts of attempted murder. Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry has announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading...
HAMPTON, SC
live5news.com

Man facing kidnapping charges after domestic incident at gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man is facing four charges in connection with an incident that unfolded late Monday afternoon at a West Ashley gas station. Matthew Murray, 31, is charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO identifies victim of early morning shooting on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. Around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, Sheriff’s deputies were called to Northridge Plaza, 435 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
PINEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

16-year-old dies in drive-by shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a teen dead. Deputies say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was dropped off at the Colleton County Medical Center by an unknown person and later died from his injuries. Two more...
live5news.com

Police: Man charged with attempted robbery of Taco Bell

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is in custody after police say he tried to rob a Taco Bell at gunpoint. Onesimus Tyus, 33, is charged with attempted armed robbery after an incident at the fast-food restaurant on Spring Street on Nov. 12, the Charleston Police Department says. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Toddler found dead after drowning at Beaufort hotel pool: Police

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort police found a 2-year-old child who had drowned at the bottom of a Beaufort hotel on Saturday. According to Charles Raley, an investigator with the Beaufort Police Dept., officers had responded to the Country Inn and Suites, at 2450 Boundary Street, for reports of an unattended 5-year-old roaming around the hotel.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy