West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
koxe.com
Bereaved Parents Support Group Offers Support Through the Holidays
The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5 ft. Christmas Trees inside Heartland Mall, in Early Texas. They placed and decorated them on November 15th. Family members gathered to hang their angel ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until December 26th.
koxe.com
Holiday Market Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. All the vendors are from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump...
koxe.com
Brownwood announces Thanksgiving Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
koxe.com
THIS WEEK: DROP-OFF SITES OPEN FOR OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 – 21. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open. The Samaritan's Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year!
brownwoodnews.com
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny Manchild blows into Brownwood
The cold front last week blew in more than cool air. Johnny Manchild, multi-instrumentalist, composer and my son's favorite musician tore into town for a KOXE/KBWD radio interview promoting his upcoming show in Brownwood. Manchild pulled up at our house in the Manchild transport van, sporting rolled up jeans, platinum hair, and combat boots. I fed him fruit and we talked philosophy and music.
GALLERY: Abandoned home catches fire in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night. With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. Authorities said the fire […]
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday's meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
koxe.com
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith
Gerald Ballard, 66, of Brookesmith, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Service for Gerald will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, with Bobby Machen officiating. No visitation is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Johnny "John" Marven Brown, 77, of May
Johnny "John" Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at...
koxe.com
Jonathan "John" Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early
Jonathan "John" Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date.
koxe.com
Gary N. Barton, 64, of Talpa
Gary N. Barton, age 64, of Talpa, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Madatory Water Restrictions in Place by BCWID
As of 10:30 am Tuesday November 15th, Lake Brownwood was at 8 feet and 1 tenth below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. As of Tuesday, Lake Brownwood was at 61.7 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood was at 63.1%...
koxe.com
Bangs City Council in Session Monday Night
There is a scheduled meeting tonight (Monday)of the Bangs City Council. The meeting will be at 109 South 1st Street beginning at 6:30 pm. 4. PUBLIC COMMENT-The Council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers should sign in and indicate the subject on which they wish to address. Speakers are limited to 3 minutes. The Council cannot respond to matters not listed on the agenda.
koxe.com
Sharon Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite
Sharon Bynum, 78 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Graveside service will be Friday, November 18, at 11:00 am at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star, Texas.
koxe.com
Janice Wilder Smith, 96, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
