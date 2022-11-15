Read full article on original website
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
myfox28columbus.com
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
myfox28columbus.com
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio lawmakers have taken a step toward creating new restrictions and harsher penalties for distracted driving. House Bill 283, which passed the Ohio House 77- 14 Wednesday, expands the state’s current law against texting-while-driving to include added limits on navigation, speakerphone use, and more.
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
WTRF
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would no longer need a secondary reason — such as a driver swerving between lanes — to pull over someone on their phone. That electronic device would become a primary offense.
Ohio lawmakers hold hearing for swatting bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are in Columbus as legislators convene for lame duck, the period between Election Day and the start of January’s new legislative session. One bill is House Bill 462, introduced last October that would make swatting a felony of the third degree. The Republican-introduced bill had its third committee hearing […]
PETA targets Ohio breeder’s ‘hellhole,’ urges federal intervention
A Marion County, Ohio animal breeder is facing accusations of operating a "hellhole" where minks live in feces-ridden enclosures, foxes are malnourished, and alpacas are too matted to undergo health inspections.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
WLWT 5
Emergency rooms across Ohio packed as three viruses act together in surge
Emergency rooms across Ohio are packed, urgent cares are jammed, and three viruses causing the problems have not backed down. During the Ohio Department of Health briefing Tuesday, hospital representatives in three separate regions reported issues because of the respiratory syncytial virus, the flu and COVID-19. “We are seeing record...
myfox28columbus.com
Breezeline services down in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Breezeline customers throughout Ohio are experiencing internet outages Tuesday. Breezeline announced on its website that its company is experiencing an internet, phone and television outage through its Ohio systems. The company announced the following statement:. "We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet,...
myfox28columbus.com
Cost to heat home could rise after Columbia Gas rate hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of families in Central Ohio could soon be reaching deeper into their pockets during the winter months. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing to discuss a possible rate increase on fixed monthly charges for customers of Columbia Gas. The proposed...
myfox28columbus.com
Local construction boom calls for thousands of workers, state encourages hiring veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the Intel development in Licking County highlighting a construction boom in Central Ohio, the state is encouraging unions to recruit, train, and hire veterans. But one trainer said this is a great time for anyone looking for employment in the trades. “This one project...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
myfox28columbus.com
Multiple civil suits in William Husel case resolved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6/FOX28 has confirmed that eight pending civil lawsuits have been settled in the William Husel case, according to law firm Leeseberg Tuttle. There had been 10 civil lawsuits still pending. ABC6/FOX28 is checking on the status of the two other civil suits filed by a different law firm.
Google will pay $391M to Ohio, other states to settle claims it misled users about tracking their location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to Ohio and 39 other states to settle an investigation into the tech giant tracking of users’ locations even when they attempted to turn off the tracking feature in their account settings. The $391.5 million settlement, announced...
buckeyefirearms.org
Series: Columbus' last assault weapons ban was a failure; City Attorney Zach Klein wants to reinstate it (Part 2)
Editor's Note: After a three year effort to convince a local judge to rule that Ohio's premption law, R.C. 9.68, unconstitutionally infringes upon the City of Columbus' right to exercise its zoning powers, City Attorney Zach Klein is taking the opportunity to fantasize about reinstating another so-called assault weapons ban in Columbus. Given that Klein was in his mid-20s the last time Columbus enacted such a ban, and quite possibly wasn't paying attention, we thought it would be worth refreshing his memory on why reinstating such a ban would be pointless. This is the second in a series of 2005-2006 BuckeyeFirearms.org articles, which were not-so-affectionately named after the ban's sponsor, then-city councilman Mike Mentel.
