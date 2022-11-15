Read full article on original website
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
As fossil fuels cause increasing dangerous emissions, companies everywhere are looking to reduce their production of greenhouse gases. One key way to do that is through geothermal, said Matt Houde, co-founder and project manager at Quaise Energy, according to a press release published on Thursday. “The total energy content of...
maritime-executive.com
Project Plans LNG-Fueled Bulker That Produces Hydrogen for Power
Efforts are beginning to experience with different forms of hydrogen as a power source for vessels including early tests aboard cruise ships and offshore supply vessels and joining the process will be a newcastlemax bulk carrier that can produce hydrogen aboard extracting it from LNG. The project is based on a technology already under development and which has gained initial approval from the Italian class society RINA.
kalkinemedia.com
BHP (ASX:BHP) to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL); key details
BHP sent a revised proposal to OZ Minerals to acquire 100% of the company. The cash consideration of the acquisition is AU$28.25 per OZ Minerals’ share. On 18 November 2022, the mineral explorer giant BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL). As per the proposal, BHP will acquire 100% of OZ Minerals through a scheme of arrangements for a cash consideration of AU$28.25 per share of OZL.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media
LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
PV Tech
LONGi sets new world record efficiency for silicon solar cells
LONGi has announced that it has achieved a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT cells on full size silicon wafers in mass production, a figure certified by German institute ISFH. At a ceremony marking the milestone, Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) shares performing lately?
Winsome said it will undertake a share placement of AU$6.8 million. The funds raised will be employed in the extension of drill programs at the Adina and Cancet project. The share price of Winsome surged by over 200% in a month. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) are trading in...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Sayona Mining's (ASX:SYA) shares faring today?
At 3.25 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 each, down 1.11% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.008% down at 17,271.20 points. Shares of lithium company Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) are trading in the red today (18 November). At 3.25 PM AEDT, the...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with Burley’s (ASX:BUR) shares today?
Burley signed an exclusive agreement to acquire 100% of lithium projects in Canada and Western Australia. Today, Burley shares were trading at AU$0.320 apiece on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT. Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) were spotted trading at AU$0.320 per share on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT today...
kalkinemedia.com
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) receives encouraging preliminary wireline results at Mukuyu-1
Invictus Energy has completed the preliminary wireline programme at Mukuyu-1 well that is being drilled in its SG 4571 licence in Cabora Bassa Basin. As per the ongoing log analysis, there are several potential gas bearing reservoir units at the wellsite. A wireline formation testing tool will be used for...
microcapdaily.com
The Mineral Company (OTCMKTS:IGEX) On Watch as Company Says a Series of Important Announcements Coming Including New CEO
The Mineral Company (OTCMKTS:IGEX) has seen a significant surge in volume over the past few days and is currently under accumulation as things begin to happen behind the scenes. CEO Sergio Bellosta Suarez just announced his resignation and the Company stated it will soon announce the appointment of the new CEO who has already been selected.
kalkinemedia.com
Chimeric (ASX:CHM) strengthens cancer fight with latest advances to clinical programs
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) aims to become a worldwide leader in the cell therapy sector. The company believes that novel cell therapies hold the potential to treat cancer. In this video, we discuss with Jennifer Chow, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Chimeric, about the company and its plans.
kalkinemedia.com
Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>: Profits of 84 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
18 November 2022 10:19 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 84 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 80 cents to 93 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $0.82 and $0.83 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes two "Strong Buy", seven "Buy", twenty three "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.32 percent from 84 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 93 cents to a low of 81 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty eight analysts providing estimates is $98.08. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $1.1 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 22 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $1.095 billion and $1.1 billion. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 84 cents per share implies a loss of 24.36 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.11 per share. The company's guidance on August 22 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $325 million and $330 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.94 1.05 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.87 1.03 Beat Jan. 31 2022 1.06 1.29 Beat Oct. 31 2021 1.09 1.11 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 18 at 10:19 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares gain momentum following trading update release
The share price of Nuix Limited closed at AU$0.695 apiece, up 22%, on Friday(18 November). In its trading update, shared today, Nuix said that its annualised contract value for FY22 was AU$162.0 million, down 2.3% from FY21. At the end of October, Nuix’s balance sheet had a cash balance of...
microcapdaily.com
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
aiexpress.io
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Proposes ‘SuperGlue,’ A Graph Neural Network That Simultaneously Performs Context Aggregation, Matching, And Filtering of Local Features for Wide-Baseline Pose Estimation
Think about you will have two photos of the identical scene taken from completely different angles. A lot of the objects in each photos are the identical, simply you take a look at them from completely different angles. In pc imaginative and prescient, objects are assumed to have sure options like edges, corners, and so on. Matching these options is crucial for some purposes. However what wouldn’t it take to match options between two photos?
gcaptain.com
French Maritime Tech Company Sinay Has Announced The Signature Of A 1,6 Million EUR Contract With The European Space Agency to create A Digital Maritime Platform
The Digital Port Platform project consists of a Hub of maritime modules to enhance port competitiveness through improved efficiency and increased sustainability. With the support of the CNES, Sinay’s expertise in advanced AI technologies and the maritime environment stand out during ESA’s search for potential service providers. The Digital Port Platform will show how the integration of space assets is a key enabler for maritime sustainability and port system evolution, transforming space and maritime data into key indicators, and enabling data-driven management to solve major environmental and performance issues.
helihub.com
Vita Aerospace Delivers Vita Rescue System to UAE
Vita Aerospace (Vita) announced the fleet-wide deployment of the Vita Rescue System (VRS) to the United Arab Emirates, National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC). The UAE National Search and Rescue Center is a regional and world leader in the adoption and development of cutting-edge rescue technologies and practices. Their adoption of the Vita Rescue System marks a major milestone in Vita’s mission to transform operational safety and efficiency for a helicopter hoist rescue.
kalkinemedia.com
Stocks to watch as tax-free allowance for dividends falls
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a reduction in the tax-free allowance for dividends. In addition, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declared that the yearly exempted sum of money in capital gains tax would also be slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 from 2023. The Autumn Statement has negatively hit the sentiment...
