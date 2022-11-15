* SINTX Technologies Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 11 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 11 cents per share. * Revenue fell 27.6% to $173.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $211.00 thousand. * SINTX Technologies Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 11 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * SINTX Technologies Inc shares had fallen by 68.8% this quarter and lost 84.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.72 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SINTX Technologies Inc is $1.43 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.11 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat.

