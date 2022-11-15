Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
Kalkine : How did this Indian stock surge 10,000%? | Kalkine Media
EKI Energy Services has been working towards rehabilitating Earth to a future of net-zero carbon emission. The company delivers consultancy services for global carbon offset standards across its climate change, energy, and sustainability offerings. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine: Why shares in the ASX are down amid broader market trading in green?
Seek (ASX: SEK) today, in its 2022 Annual General Meeting, including trading and 2023 financial year guidance, said that it is on track to deliver 2023 financial year guidance for revenue, EBITDA and NPAT for Continuing Operations. ASX (ASX: ASX) will reassess all aspects of the CHESS replacement project and derecognise capitalised software of $245-255 million pre-tax in 1h23. Perpetual (ASX: PPT) and Pendal Group (ASX: PDL) will increase the scrip component to one Perpetual share for every seven Pendal shares and reduce the cash component to $1.650 per Pendal share.
5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs
In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
UPDATE 2-Perpetual shares dive as court ties up exit options from Pendal deal
(Recasts with court ruling, adds share moves) Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian court said on Thursday fund manager Pendal Group Ltd could enforce buyer and larger rival Perpetual Ltd to honour their A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal. Shares of Perpetual fell as much as 19.5% to hit the bottom...
KMD (ASX:KMD) reports record group sales in FY22
KMD Brands’ shares were heading south today (17 November), down 0.500% at 11:38 AM AEDT. The company’s group sales reached a record high of NZ$980 million in FY22. During Q1 FY23, KMD’s Kathmandu operation achieved 107.2% sales growth. Shares of New Zealand-based apparel company KMD Brands (ASX:KMD),...
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to watch for retirement portfolio
In Q3 2022, Fortis’ net earnings were C$ 326 million. Canadian Imperial’s reported net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 1,666 million. In Q3 2022, BCE’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 2.58 billion. Investors looking to build their retirement portfolio can look for dividend stocks to support their...
Kalkine : How did Elon Musk lose billions from his net worth since January 2022? | Kalkine Media
According to the calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after finalising the twitter deal, the billionaire Musk, who now calls himself Chief Twit, took a $10bn hit to his net worth. Watch out this video for more.
Here’s why Nufarm’s (ASX:NUF) shares closed on a higher note today?
Nufarm has declared a dividend of AU$0.06 per security for the second half of FY22 ended 30 September. The company delivered 118% growth in terms of unaudited Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) to AU$133 million in FY22. Nufarm has inked a five-year Canadian distribution agreement with Sumitomo. Shares of Nufarm...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares down on concerns over Fed's rate posture
BENGALURU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday, mirroring the weakness in Asian peers, amid growing signs that the Federal Reserve might not temper its aggressive monetary policy anytime soon. The S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 61,904.22 as of 0514 GMT, after closing at an all-time...
SINTX Technologies Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* SINTX Technologies Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 11 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 11 cents per share. * Revenue fell 27.6% to $173.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $211.00 thousand. * SINTX Technologies Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 11 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * SINTX Technologies Inc shares had fallen by 68.8% this quarter and lost 84.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.72 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SINTX Technologies Inc is $1.43 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.11 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat.
How are Cettire’s (ASX:CTT) shares faring post 80% revenue jump
In October 2022, Cettire reported 82% rise in sales revenue. The company recorded EBITDA of AU$3 million in October. Cettire’s share price surged by 2.22% on Thursday (17 November 2022) at 1:18 PM AEDT. Luxury online retailer Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) on Thursday (17 November 2022) confirmed at its annual...
Here’s why Altium (ASX:ALU) shares are trading higher today
In its annual general meeting held today, Altium shared its financial highlights and achievements for FY2022. The company registered a revenue growth of 23%, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 36.7%. Altium forecasts total revenue to be between US$255 million and US$265 million in FY2023. A multinational software corporation headquartered...
Kalkine : Can investors lose money when the stock market crashes?
Stock markets tend to grow as corporations make profits along with economic growth. However, there have been several stock market crashes across the world over the past century. Investors in a stock market can lose considerable chunks of money due to stock market fluctuations.
Kalkine: Why is crypto’s volatility bad for the financial system?
Extreme volatility often has a negative connotation because of the fact that it is associated with market chaos, uncertainty, and loss. When markets fluctuate between extreme highs and lows, investors may prefer to place more bets predicting continued swings, resulting in deeper price volatility and same is the case with cryptos.
Kalkine: What embattled crypto exchange FTX court filing has revealed?
A court filing by embattled crypto exchange FTX has revealed gross mismanagement and possibly fraudulence. FTX’s new CEO, John J. Ray III, made his feelings about the exchange known in a court filing on Thursday, where he wrote that never in his career had he seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information.
How are Sonic’s (ASX:SHL) shares faring post AGM results?
Shares of Sonic were trading in the red today (17 November 2022), down 0.216% at 12:42 PM AEDT. Sonic reported record revenue and earnings for financial year 2022 (FY22). The company’s EBITDA for FY22 was AU$2.8 billion. Australia-based healthcare provider Sonic Healthcare Limited’s (ASX:SHL) shares reacted negatively to the...
Kalkine: Sam Bankman-Fried breaks silence on Twitter, discusses FTX collapse
The CEO and founder of the embattled crypto exchange FTX have broken his silence for the first time following the company’s collapse last week. Following the spectacular US$32 billion implosion last week, Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter promising to talk about what happened but urging his followers to focus on where the company sits at this moment. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
SEEK (ASX:SEK) affirms guidance for FY23, shares up
SEEK’s shares were trading higher today (17 November). The company expects to deliver revenue of AU$1.25 billion to AU$1.30 billion in financial year 2023. Online employment classifieds operator SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) on Thursday (17 November 2022) shared a trading update for the financial year 2023 (FY23) and has also affirmed its guidance.
Kalkine: 3 ASX-listed eyecare penny stocks to keep an eye on
Opthea (ASX: OPT) released the chairman’s address at the 2022 annual general meeting. Nova Eye Medical (ASX: EYE) provided a sales update for its glaucoma surgical devices segment. Visioneering Technologies (ASX: VTI), on 20 October 2022, released an investors presentation to the market. Watch this show for the latest updates from the healthcare small-cap space.
