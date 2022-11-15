Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
247Sports
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"
As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks
Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
Bill Cowher Is Getting Crushed For His Controversial Opinion
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher made his thoughts on the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday abundantly clear on Sunday. During CBS Sports' pregame show, Cowher took Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay to task for bypassing candidates currently on staff to pluck Saturday from his television role to be interim head coach.
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?
Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
Jeff Saturday Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff
Jeff Saturday entered a situation where the team let go of its head coach (and play-caller) as well its offensive coordinator, but the Colts interim HC doesn't plan on adding to Indianapolis' staff. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Saturday said he likes the assistants that are already in the building...
Texans Claimed Notable Running Back On Tuesday
It did not take long for Eno Benjamin to find a new NFL home after getting released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. The Houston Texans claimed Benjamin on Tuesday, according to his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. He'll join a backfield that lacks impactful depth behind rookie Dameon Pierce....
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut
The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
NFL has contingencies if storm disrupts Browns game at Bills
The NFL is monitoring the weather and has contingency plans in place in the event a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region disrupts the Bills' home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday
