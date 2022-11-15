Read full article on original website
Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — The snow and slop is not quite over yet. There's one more round overnight. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. A lake-effect band...
Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend
Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
Winter weather to bring first measurable snow of the season to SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. What...
Here's how much snow has fallen in Minnesota this week
19.7 inches - 7 miles west of Hovland. "A mid-November Lake Effect snowstorm is a great way to get winter started. With 9” so far and another 6” – 12” forecast, the North Shore has suddenly transformed to full-on winter," Lutsen Mountains' Facebook page reads. Here...
Winter Weather Awareness: Important winter items to have in your car
Is your vehicle ready for winter? Let's discuss a few ways to make sure your vehicle is in its best condition to keep you and your family safe.
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Almost 400 crashes, spinouts as snow hits Minnesota
Nearly 400 crashes have been reported in Minnesota during a five-hour timespan as morning commuters were faced with fresh snow. The Minnesota State Patrol said a total of 322 crashes happened between 6-11 a.m. with 25 injuries being reported. Fortunately, none of them involved serious or fatal injuries. An additional...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
Need for rental assistance high in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched near the end of February 2021 to provide aid for those impacted during the pandemic. “We’ve helped about 2,100 families throughout the course of the last 21 months with rent and helping them with you know, their utilities and just maintaining their housing through this difficult time.”
The Herd Looks Good Ahead of Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Season
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ) — The nine-day gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is set to kick off on Saturday morning, and with it will come half a million hunters taking to the trees. They’ll be hunting a herd experts say could be as many as two million deer strong....
Anticipation builds for Wisconsin’s annual gun deer season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a week full of anticipation for more than half a million Wisconsin deer hunters. The state’s annual nine day gun deer season kicks off this weekend. When the sun rises Saturday morning, an estimated 560,000 hunters will be in the woods, and...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Promising signs ahead of state’s gun deer season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday marks the start of the state’s annual nine-day gun deer season, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. With the gun...
Christmas Village returns to Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The holidays are closing in, which means community members can get ready to see the annual Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls. On Thanksgiving night, the 35th annual Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls opens. The Village was started by the community and expanded with...
