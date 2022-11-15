Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Brookdale Announces Public Offering Of 2.5 Mln Of Its 7.00% Tangible Equity Units At $50/Unit
* BROOKDALE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TANGIBLE EQUITY UNITS OFFERING. * BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING- ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.5 MILLION OF ITS 7.00% TANGIBLE EQUITY UNITS AT $50/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
BRIEF-Northstar Announces Corporate, Intellectual Property Update
* NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES CORPORATE AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY UPDATE, AND ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND VIRTUAL INVESTOR WEBCAST. * NORTHSTAR - ON NOV 15, CO COMPLETED TRANSACTION WITH ITS UNIT, EMPOWER, CO ACQUIRED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RELATED TO SHINGLE REPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
Climate summit approves deal to fund "loss and damage"
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A plenary session of the COP27 climate summit approved a deal on Sunday covering funding arrangements for loss and damage from climate change suffered by vulnerable countries. (Reporting by William James;Editing by Dominic Evans) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Kalkine : How are telco giant Telstra shares performing? | Kalkine Media
Telstra Corporation is a telecommunications and technology company, which provides telecommunications and information services to millions of customers. The segments of Telstra include Telstra Enterprise, Telstra InfraCo, Networks and IT, and Telstra Consumer and Small Business.
Kalkine : Did Berkshire Hathaway buy a big stake Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company? | Kalkine Media
The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor witnessed a gain on Tuesday, November 15th, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's most advanced makers of silicon chips. Watch out this video for more.
UPDATE 2-Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it would not allow its largest shareholder and suitor Potentia Capital access to its books without making a superior bid that could trump an offer made by KKR Inc's Alludo. The software provider earlier this week determined the near...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday. Construction is expected to begin during or after the next...
Kalkine : How did German company Siemens beat Q4 profit forecasts? | Kalkine Media
Siemens shares surged on Thursday after the German technology and engineering group's fourth quarter results beat forecasts and it gave a confident outlook about future industrial demand. The trains to factory software group's shares were the biggest gainer among European industrial companies rising 8% after analysts and investors cheered the update.
Are these under $5 TSX metals and mining stocks worth exploring?
Sherritt’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was C$ 37.4 million. Polymet’s cash was noted at US$ 8.6 million on September 30, 2022. In Q3 2022, Sherritt’s revenue was noted at C$ 30.2 million. The S&P/TSX Materials Index accounts for 11.69 per cent of the total index and...
How are Sayona Mining's (ASX:SYA) shares faring today?
At 3.25 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.22 each, down 1.11% on ASX. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 0.008% down at 17,271.20 points. Shares of lithium company Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) are trading in the red today (18 November). At 3.25 PM AEDT, the...
Which ASX-listed technology smallcap stocks to watch on Friday? | Kalkine Media
LiveTiles (ASX: LVT) reported that Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) had withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles. Nitro Software (ASX: NTO) received a proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital on 17 November 2022. The securities of Linus Technologies (ASX: LNU) will be placed on a trading halt at the company's request, pending an announcement.
Top Canada court upholds Dow's record C$645 million patent infringement award
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's top court on Friday ruled that plastics company Nova Chemicals must pay C$645 million ($482 million) to the Dow Chemical Co for infringing on a polyethylene patent held by the Dow Inc unit. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a ruling by a lower court that...
Lovisa (ASX:LOV) marks 60% growth in sales, opens 47 new stores
Lovisa’s total sales surged 60% during the first 19 weeks of the financial year 2023. The company opened 47 new net stores for the year to date. Opening of first stores in Hungary, Mexico and Italy is due in coming weeks, shared Lovisa. Fast fashion jewellery retailer Lovisa Holdings...
What’s up with Burley’s (ASX:BUR) shares today?
Burley signed an exclusive agreement to acquire 100% of lithium projects in Canada and Western Australia. Today, Burley shares were trading at AU$0.320 apiece on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT. Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) were spotted trading at AU$0.320 per share on ASX at 11:21 AM AEDT today...
Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) receives encouraging preliminary wireline results at Mukuyu-1
Invictus Energy has completed the preliminary wireline programme at Mukuyu-1 well that is being drilled in its SG 4571 licence in Cabora Bassa Basin. As per the ongoing log analysis, there are several potential gas bearing reservoir units at the wellsite. A wireline formation testing tool will be used for...
Kalkine : ASX 200 rises l OZ Minerals accepts A$9.6Bn deal from BHP | Kalkine Media
BHP Group (ASX: BHP) has submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of OZ Minerals (ASX: OZL) to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals by way of a scheme of arrangement for a cash price of A$28.25 per OZ Minerals share. Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) said it has carefully considered the concerns raised by minority shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources. The securities of Sky Network Television (ASX: SKT) will be placed in trading halt at the request of Sky Network Television to implement a capital return to shareholders on a pro rata basis, of approximately NZ$70 million effected by way of a court approved scheme of arrangement.
Stocks to watch as tax-free allowance for dividends falls
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a reduction in the tax-free allowance for dividends. In addition, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has declared that the yearly exempted sum of money in capital gains tax would also be slashed from £12,300 to £6,000 from 2023. The Autumn Statement has negatively hit the sentiment...
