BHP Group (ASX: BHP) has submitted a revised non-binding indicative proposal to the Board of OZ Minerals (ASX: OZL) to acquire 100% of OZ Minerals by way of a scheme of arrangement for a cash price of A$28.25 per OZ Minerals share. Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) said it has carefully considered the concerns raised by minority shareholders of Turquoise Hill Resources. The securities of Sky Network Television (ASX: SKT) will be placed in trading halt at the request of Sky Network Television to implement a capital return to shareholders on a pro rata basis, of approximately NZ$70 million effected by way of a court approved scheme of arrangement.

2 DAYS AGO