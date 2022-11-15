ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania energy companies increasing prices for winter

(WHTM) — The cost of heating your home is expected to increase as Pennsylvania residents prepare for the winter months. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, companies are adjusting their seasonal energy prices ahead of the winter weather. The “price to compare” (PTC) averages 40% to 60% of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania

ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions in Effect on Interstates 90, 86 in Erie County

PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstates 90 and 86 in Erie County due to the winter weather. Tier 1 vehicle restrictions went into effect along Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The same restrictions were also...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on I-90

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions. Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually. “Building this world-class facility is a […]
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region

There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver strikes bear in McKean County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear while driving in McKean County. The incident was just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 on Route 46 in Keating Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver was traveling in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado headed north on Route 46 when he hit the bear […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week

ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Oddee

Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State

Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Pennsylvania SNAP benefits struggle to keep up with inflation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — As the national inflation rate remains high, sitting at 7.7 percent, it doesn’t seem as though anti-hunger measures such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see increases anytime soon. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy, Amy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

