Why EU leader thinks Europe must avoid over-reliance on China? | Kalkine Media
According to the Reuters report, Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday. Watch out this video for more.
China's Xi says Asia should not become arena for 'big power contest'
BANGKOK (Reuters) -The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena for a big power contest, China's President Xi Jinping said in written remarks on Thursday, calling on the world to reject any cold war mentality. "No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be...
Gold slides 1% as dollar marches ahead
(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated 1% on Thursday as the dollar bounced, while recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled continuing policy tightening to tame inflation. Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,758.45 per ounce by 10:42 a.m. ET (1542 GMT), after falling to $1,753.6 earlier in the session. U.S....
Gold slips as dollar gains, geopolitical risks ebb
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data clouded hopes of a smaller rate hike, while safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns also faded. Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,766.03 per ounce, as of 0713 GMT. U.S. gold...
UK inflation hits 41 year high l How is the country coping? | Kalkine Media
Increasing household energy bills and food prices have pushed British inflation to a 41-year high. According to the data released by the Office for National Statistics UK on 16 November, the Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs, rose by 9.6 per cent in the 12 months to October 2022, up from 8.8 per cent in September 2022. Watch this video for more.
Head of rights group during Argentina’s military dictatorship dies at 93
Hebe de Bonafini, who became a human rights campaigner when her two sons were arrested and then disappeared under Argentina’s military dictatorship has died, her family and authorities have reported. She was 93. The death on Sunday was confirmed by her only surviving child, Alejandra, who expressed thanks for...
UPDATE 2-Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it would not allow its largest shareholder and suitor Potentia Capital access to its books without making a superior bid that could trump an offer made by KKR Inc's Alludo. The software provider earlier this week determined the near...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Silver heads for biggest deficit in decades, Silver Institute says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
Oil falls on easing geopolitical tension, China demand outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 3% on Thursday as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China and the suggestion of higher rates than currently expected in the United States weighed on demand. Brent crude fell $2.84 to $90.02 a barrel, a 3.1% loss, by 12:10 p.m. ET (17:10...
For U.S., Wales, Vital World Cup Opener Has Been a Long Time Coming
The U.S. has waited eight years to return to this stage, while for Wales it’s been 64. Either way, motivation and urgency are not in short supply.
U.S.-Russia meeting was key to prevent escalation, Erdogan tells Putin
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must...
Top Canada court upholds Dow's C$645 million patent infringement award
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's top court on Friday denied plastics company Nova Chemicals' appeal of a C$645 million ($482 million) payment awarded to the Dow Chemical Co in a patent infringement case. The Supreme Court of Canada upheld a ruling by a lower court that had awarded the amount to...
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending the Bangkok summit?
(Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are in the Thai capital Bangkok for a two-day meeting that concludes on Saturday. As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific...
COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of the...
UPDATE 1-Taiwan's APEC rep met China's Xi, talked chips with Harris
BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's representative to APEC said on Saturday he had a brief but "happy" chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Bangkok, a rare high-level interaction, and also discussed semiconductors with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. APEC is one of the few international...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday. Construction is expected to begin during or after the next...
New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support
KYIV (Reuters) -Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones. "Britain knows what it means to...
