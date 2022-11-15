Read full article on original website
TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs Nov. 21-Dec. 27
The annual open TexasBank Christmas Craft Show in Bangs will take place Monday, November 21 through Tuesday, December 27. The show will be open all banking hours, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and one Saturday, – December 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bereaved Parents Annual Candlelight Memorial Service set for Dec. 11
The Bereaved Parents Support Group offers Support through the holiday season by placing three lovely 7.5ft Christmas Trees inside Heartland Mall, in Early Texas on November 15th and decorated them. Family members gathered to hang their angel ornaments to remain there throughout the holiday season until December 26th. On Sunday,...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Operation Christmas Child gathering gifts in Brownwood
Brownwood’s Coggin Avenue Baptist Church is a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, which delivers great joy and the Good News of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a...
City announces Thanksgiving Day closure, adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other nonemergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
Deadline to place delivery order for 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast is Nov. 21
The 38th annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at Howard Payne University, scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, but the delivery deadline is looming. Reservations for meals to be delivered can be made by calling North Lake Community Church at 325-784-7482 by noon on Monday, November 21. Meals will only be delivered to Brownwood and Early residents.
Tree Removal at Coleman Public Library
As many have already noticed today, the Oak tree in front of Coleman's Public Library has been removed. We asked the city and Sue Dossey, CPL Librarian, for explanations and they obliged. Dossey mentioned that the tree, planted in the early 80's, was pushing down the electric pole and growing into the cables, but was also cracking the sidewalk. The root system has also grown under the building foundation and has ruined floors in the library. James King, Assistant City Manager, also responded with this statement:
Buy Texas Holiday Market Nov. 19 in Early
The Buy Texas Holiday Market is this Saturday, November 19th from 11 am until 3 pm @ the Early Visitors & Events Center. Where all the vendors are all from Texas and their products are made right here in the Lone Star State. This is a great opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping with handmade arts & crafts: wood, metal & leather products, clothing and unique jewelry. Stock up on jams, jellies, salsas, chowchow, pickles, candy & cookies for your Thanksgiving feast. There will be something for everyone even your pets. Grab lunch from Bs Taco Texas. For more information call 325-649-9300.
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
Lionettes Jensyn Evans, Ella Locker to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Two local dancers have been chosen to perform at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this year. Senior Brownwood Lionettes captain Jensyn Evans and sophomore Ella Locker are already busy preparing for the big day. They auditioned at Drill Team Camp in June and were selected. They will be performing with the Spirit of America Dance Stars, a large group of performers from studios and school teams throughout the US.
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Bombers 10U Sheffield finish second at Turkey Fest tournament
Bombers 10U Sheffield finished this weekend 2nd to another great team in the Turkey Fest tournament in Brownwood. They have made us Bomber proud all year! Congrats to Tatum Adams on being chosen MVP in the championship game. Bombers 10u has turned heads all year with their gritty performances. Thank...
Mattressville, Bruner Auto Group team up again for Great Turkey Giveaway Nov. 19
The annual Mattressville and Bruner Auto Group Great Turkey Giveaway returns Saturday, Nov. 19 in Early. Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Bruner Auto Group parking lot, one free turkey will be given away to each vehicle. Enter Bruner Auto Group off Heartland Drive by Mattressville – 1003 U.S. Highway 83 North – and a free turkey will be provided. Vehicles will exit on U.S. Highway 377.
Sarah Gomez
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Jonathan ‘John’ Fredrick Gibson
Jonathan “John” Fredrick Gibson, 63, of Early passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. Celebration of Life for John will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18, at The Feedlot in Richland Springs. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
8U Bombers win Turkey Fest tournament
The 8u Bombers won the Turkey Fest tournament this last weekend in Brownwood. They worked their way back from the losers bracket to become champions on Sunday! They have played 9 tourneys this fall and worked so hard to accomplish big goals. Congrats to Taylor Dunn on being selected as MVP in the championship game.
BISD announces November Spotlight Employees
The Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday regarding the November Spotlight Employees:. This month’s spotlight teacher is Kayla Simpson. Ms. Simpson is a third-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science from Wayland Baptist University and is a Texas certified teacher (Generalist EC-6 & Physical Education EC-12). Ms. Simpson has been with Brownwood ISD since 2019. Ms. Simpson is very devoted to her students. She equips them with the tools they need to succeed and makes sure they get where they need to be with love and care. She encourages those around her and is an inspiration to other teachers. Brownwood ISD is blessed to have teachers like Ms. Simpson, who seek out opportunities to build up those around her and support our students, directing and guiding them to success.
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Charlie Wayne Brewer
Charlie Wayne Brewer, 74, of Brownwood, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his immediate family. Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel, with Mickey Wayne Isbell officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Pallbearers will be Johnny D. Brown, M. Wade Brown, Jesse D. Brown, Samuel Brown, Johnny B. Brown, John Oliver Brown, and Haydon Shipman. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
