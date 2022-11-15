Read full article on original website
Jeremy Swayman Credits Penguins, Bruins Medical Staff After Injury
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made another step in his recovery. Swayman returned to practice Tuesday morning for the first time since being injured in Boston’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. Swayman was ruled week-to-week after colliding with Patrice Bergeron in his net. The extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, but head coach Jim Montgomery did tell reporters Swayman was a few days “ahead of schedule.”
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins
It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
FOCO Drops New Bighead Sidney Crosby Bobblehead
The bobblehead and sports clothing company FOCO, which dropped a Ryan Whitney bobblehead a couple of years ago, then recently released a large Kris Letang bobble, is releasing a pair of bighead limited edition Sidney Crosby bobbleheads. The bobbles feature Sidney Crosby in an action pose atop a Penguins theme...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, November 16
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, November 16 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Made Timely Saves, Showing Why he Might be Worth the Maple Leafs’ Bet
PITTSBURGH — It was looking like it could be one of those games. Early in the second period, Michael Bunting scored the first of his two goals just 11 seconds into frame to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-0 lead. It was the first time the Leafs have had a lead that large so early in a game this season.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Devils after Bunting's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New Jersey Devils after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Toronto is 6-2-1 in...
Yardbarker
Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus
A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
