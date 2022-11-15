Read full article on original website
17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound
Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
UMC Cancer Center receives transformational gift
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System announced on Tuesday the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia, New Mexico made a transformational commitment to the UMC Foundation’s Passion Campaign future of cancer care. According to a press release from UMC Health System, it’s the single largest gift ever given to the...
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing the most expensive spice in the world, saffron.
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
