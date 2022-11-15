ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound

Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
everythinglubbock.com

UMC Cancer Center receives transformational gift

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System announced on Tuesday the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia, New Mexico made a transformational commitment to the UMC Foundation’s Passion Campaign future of cancer care. According to a press release from UMC Health System, it’s the single largest gift ever given to the...
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
FMX 94.5

Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
fox34.com

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
FMX 94.5

There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
KCBD

Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
