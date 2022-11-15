ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Governor declares this apprenticeship week in North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed November 13 - 19 as Apprenticeship Week to recognize how apprenticeship programs strengthen the state’s economy and help students succeed. Last year, more than 13,000 North Carolinians participated in an apprenticeship program with over 1,600 employers statewide. Of them, almost 1,000 were considered...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.

While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC

