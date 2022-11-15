Read full article on original website
North Carolina influenza rates among highest in country
North Carolina is one of seven states with a "very high" rate of influenza-like illnesses, according to the latest CDC data. 6% of patients who visited emergency departments between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 had flu-like symptoms, compared to a mere 1.5% last year and 1.1% two years ago. Context:...
CDC Reports ‘Very High’ Flu Activity In North Carolina And South Carolina
Flu season is here and already raging. Did you get your flu shot yet? If not, you might want to do so immediately. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning of “very high” in seven states and “high” rates of influenza cases in at least 18 more.
North Carolina, 6 other states reporting highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
How fat are North Carolinians? Which food is our most comforting? We have the meat (of the answers)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you: North Carolinians are too fat. In fact, North Carolina ranks as the 15th worst state nationally for having the biggest problem with being overweight (at least) and obese (at worst). We are sorry...
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
NC hospitals limit visitors under 12 due to spread of respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE — Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health are among several North Carolina health systems limiting child visitors at their hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses. In a release, the health systems said due to the rise in viruses like RSV and the flu among young...
Governor declares this apprenticeship week in North Carolina
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed November 13 - 19 as Apprenticeship Week to recognize how apprenticeship programs strengthen the state’s economy and help students succeed. Last year, more than 13,000 North Carolinians participated in an apprenticeship program with over 1,600 employers statewide. Of them, almost 1,000 were considered...
Everything you need to know about the easily spread BQ omicron variants rising in NC
Already the dominant COVID-19 strains in the U.S., BQ subvariants are likely to be dominant in North Carolina in coming weeks.
Smile please: North Carolina fish with human-like teeth could surprise you
We have heard a lot of interesting stories about fish. For example, they have teeth but they don't chew their food. The main reason is fish develop teeth only to capture and cut the prey when they swallow it.
President Biden, First Lady set for NC visit Thanksgiving Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday. On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families […]
Republicans sweep statewide races in North Carolina.
While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in North Carolina took control of the state Supreme Court, won back their supermajority in the state Senate and did nearly the same in the state House. While Republican candidates around the country largely underperformed last week, Republicans in...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
Who will run to replace North Carolina governor? Here are 6 possibilities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Now that the 2022 election is all but official, we know that Republicans have taken a firm grasp on determining public policy in North Carolina, at least for the foreseeable future. There is only one last hurdle in that control: the governor. The GOP on Election Day took majority control of […]
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
FBI: Lone juvenile responsible for bomb threats at HBCU's in NC, other states
A single person is responsible for a large number of the bomb threats called in this spring at historically black colleges and universities. FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the person as a juvenile in testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. He said federal investigators are now working with state prosecutors...
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
Snow Through At Least Tuesday In Parts Of The North Carolina Mountains
And just like that, it looks like winter in some parts of the North Carolina mountains. Snow is reportedly blanketing Blowing Rock and a deep freeze is digging in for the week. Nearly five inches have fallen in some parts of Blowing Rock. Some ski resorts are even talking about opening up early.
