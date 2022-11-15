ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Sunday Conversation: CSU General Counsel Craig Burgess talks about ethics

By Chuck Williams
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus State University General Counsel Craig Burgess has just completed Ethics Awareness Week on campus.

The University System of Georgia institution discussed ethics with students, faculty, and staff.

Burgess defines ethics as “doing the right thing when no one is looking.”

Burgess sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk ethics for the most recent Sunday Conversation.

