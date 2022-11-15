Read full article on original website
Temple University opens anti-racism center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday, Temple University is opening its new Center for Anti-Racism. The facility encourages researchers to come together to educate the public about racial inequity and injustice.A million-dollar state grant helped develop the project.
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
Prosecutors arguing felony charge should be reinstated against former Philadelphia police inspector
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former high-ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is back in court Tuesday. Joseph Bologna is accused of assaulting a protestor during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. He was arrested in June 2020 after video circulated showing the former staff inspector hitting a Temple University student in the head.A judge dismissed initial charges against Bologna in January of 2021. Now, prosecutors are arguing a felony aggravated assault charge should be reinstated. Oral arguments are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Temple University President, West Chester Native Encourages Highschoolers to View World with Curiosity
Temple University president and West Chester native Jason Wingard visited Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School earlier this week, where he shared his experiences growing up in Chester County and encouraged students to approach the world with curiosity, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer. In his childhood and youth,...
Darby mayor Darren R. Burrell charged for allegedly attacking council member
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The mayor of Darby Borough has been charged after allegedly attacking a council member earlier this month. Court documents say Mayor Darren R. Burrell is charged with simple assault and harassment.He was arraigned earlier Wednesday.The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 2.Sources two weeks ago clued CBS3 into some trouble following a informational meeting of borough council. Arrest papers allege discussions between Burrell and a council member identified as Omar Thompson became heated.They were talking about traffic issues. The meeting wrapped up and court papers claim Burrell and Thompson sat down to chat at which time it's alleged the mayor got up, approached Thompson and hit him with a closed fist and grabbed at him.Thompson fell to the ground, and he was treated at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for a number of injuries including a concussion.Burrell was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.Burrell has not responded to CBS3's request to comment on this story.
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
Legal battle over controversial death of Ellen Greenberg spills into appeals court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The legal battle over the controversial death of Ellen Greenberg has spilled into appeals court. Greenberg is the Philadelphia school teacher who was found dead of multiple stab wounds more than a decade ago.Greenberg had her life cut short at just 27 years old after she was found dead with almost 20 stab wounds inside her apartment in Manayunk more than a decade ago."She did not kill herself," Sandee Greenberg, Ellen's mother, said.Ellen Greenberg's parents Sandee and Josh have been fighting to change Ellen's death certificate from suicide to homicide or undetermined since 2011 and have recently...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
Public Safety Enforcement Officers: Philly allowed to expand use of civilians in police department
A historic agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police and Philadelphia will allow the city to expand the use of civilians within the police department.
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
'I'm scared': Gun found inside locker prompts lockdown at Philadelphia charter school
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia junior high school was placed on lockdown Monday after police allegedly found a gun inside a student's locker. Police responded to Hardy Williams Charter School in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood around 9 a.m. and searched the locker for suspicion of narcotics, authorities said. Officers instead found...
Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
Philadelphia event to support next generation of Black doctors
The Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia nonprofit, is engaging in part of a national push to get more Black doctors in the health care system to help work against racial disparities.
Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
Robber grabs cash register through McDonald's drive-thru window in North Philadelphia
The suspect demanded money from an employee, and then pulled out the entire cash register.
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Arrest warrant issued for Doylestown man who spit in officer's face at high school football game, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Central Bucks Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of spitting in a police officer's face. According to police, the incident happened on Friday at a high school football game and an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook on Tuesday.
Political consultant charged with forging signatures on nomination forms in 2019 Philadelphia elections
PHILADELPHIA - A local political consultant has been charged in connection with forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary in Philadelphia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews on Wednesday, alleging the Philadelphia man conspired to forge...
Third recent resignation from West Conshohocken’s Borough Council
During the November 9th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Borough Council, Councilmember Richard Greenstein’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. His resignation is effective November 22nd. Greenstein cited moving out of the borough as the reason for his resignation. This marks the third recent resignation from the...
