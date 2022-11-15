ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, PA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Temple University opens anti-racism center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday, Temple University is opening its new Center for Anti-Racism. The facility encourages researchers to come together to educate the public about racial inequity and injustice.A million-dollar state grant helped develop the project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Prosecutors arguing felony charge should be reinstated against former Philadelphia police inspector

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former high-ranking member of the Philadelphia Police Department is back in court Tuesday. Joseph Bologna is accused of assaulting a protestor during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020. He was arrested in June 2020 after video circulated showing the former staff inspector hitting a Temple University student in the head.A judge dismissed initial charges against Bologna in January of 2021. Now, prosecutors are arguing a felony aggravated assault charge should be reinstated. Oral arguments are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Darby mayor Darren R. Burrell charged for allegedly attacking council member

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The mayor of Darby Borough has been charged after allegedly attacking a council member earlier this month. Court documents say Mayor Darren R. Burrell is charged with simple assault and harassment.He was arraigned earlier Wednesday.The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 2.Sources two weeks ago clued CBS3 into some trouble following a informational meeting of borough council. Arrest papers allege discussions between Burrell and a council member identified as Omar Thompson became heated.They were talking about traffic issues. The meeting wrapped up and court papers claim Burrell and Thompson sat down to chat at which time it's alleged the mayor got up, approached Thompson and hit him with a closed fist and grabbed at him.Thompson fell to the ground, and he was treated at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for a number of injuries including a concussion.Burrell was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.Burrell has not responded to CBS3's request to comment on this story. 
DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Legal battle over controversial death of Ellen Greenberg spills into appeals court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The legal battle over the controversial death of Ellen Greenberg has spilled into appeals court. Greenberg is the Philadelphia school teacher who was found dead of multiple stab wounds more than a decade ago.Greenberg had her life cut short at just 27 years old after she was found dead with almost 20 stab wounds inside her apartment in Manayunk more than a decade ago."She did not kill herself," Sandee Greenberg, Ellen's mother, said.Ellen Greenberg's parents Sandee and Josh have been fighting to change Ellen's death certificate from suicide to homicide or undetermined since 2011 and have recently...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia opens permanent streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny."We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.Attractive, but all that work may go...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Third recent resignation from West Conshohocken’s Borough Council

During the November 9th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Borough Council, Councilmember Richard Greenstein’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. His resignation is effective November 22nd. Greenstein cited moving out of the borough as the reason for his resignation. This marks the third recent resignation from the...
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

Comments / 0

