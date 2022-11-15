DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The mayor of Darby Borough has been charged after allegedly attacking a council member earlier this month. Court documents say Mayor Darren R. Burrell is charged with simple assault and harassment.He was arraigned earlier Wednesday.The incident allegedly occurred on Nov. 2.Sources two weeks ago clued CBS3 into some trouble following a informational meeting of borough council. Arrest papers allege discussions between Burrell and a council member identified as Omar Thompson became heated.They were talking about traffic issues. The meeting wrapped up and court papers claim Burrell and Thompson sat down to chat at which time it's alleged the mayor got up, approached Thompson and hit him with a closed fist and grabbed at him.Thompson fell to the ground, and he was treated at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for a number of injuries including a concussion.Burrell was released on $35,000 unsecured bail.Burrell has not responded to CBS3's request to comment on this story.

