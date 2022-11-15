ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on FTX collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the crypto industry. Zhao also breaks down what FTX's bankruptcy will mean for potential crypto regulation and addresses reports of money laundering through Binance. "It was pretty clear pretty soon that there was misappropriation of user funds," Zhao tells CNBC.
CNBC

FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC

Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
CNBC

Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why

Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
CNBC

FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
CNBC

What happened to BlackBerry?

For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
CNBC

Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why

At the Investing Club, we generally try to keep our portfolio to around 30 stocks, give or take a few. Currently, we have 32. Anything much more than that becomes too unwieldy and prevents us from doing the daily homework that's needed to manage a successful portfolio. In light of Thursday's "Monthly Meeting," we wanted to identify what we consider our 10 core holdings of the 32.
CNBC

Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster

For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy