Watch CNBC's full interview with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on FTX collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and what it means for the crypto industry. Zhao also breaks down what FTX's bankruptcy will mean for potential crypto regulation and addresses reports of money laundering through Binance. "It was pretty clear pretty soon that there was misappropriation of user funds," Zhao tells CNBC.
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
Jim Cramer says ‘exhausted’ sellers are behind the market’s strength
CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Thursday that stocks have largely stayed resilient lately because the investors remaining in the market are there to stay. "The sellers are exhausted. The remaining shareholders, they may just be in it for the long haul. That's why so much money's in index funds. People don't want to trade. They just want to own and own and own some more," he said.
Crypto firm Multicoin expects contagion from FTX to wipe out many trading firms in coming weeks
Multicoin Capital, one of the top crypto venture firms, told investors in a letter on Thursday that FTX's collapse will cause additional failures. "Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down," the letter said. Because of its writedown of assets on FTX and the broader drop in crypto,...
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
FTX suggests Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy: Filing
FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
Bullard should probably be doing his private equity firm interviews at this point: Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Trying to determine what the Fed really wants. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee Bryn Talkington, Josh Brown, Jim Lebenthal and Michael Farr.
Average 401(k) balances plunged 23% year-over-year due to market volatility, Fidelity says
Retirement account balances sank for the third quarter in a row, according to Fidelity's analysis. Despite wild market swings, most savers kept their contribution rate steady, Fidelity also found. Months of market swings have taken a heavy toll on retirement savers. The average 401(k) balance sank for the third consecutive...
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says
FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Visa CEO Al Kelly to step down, Ryan McInerney to become CEO
Visa CEO Al Kelly will step down as CEO and take on the role as executive chairman of the board. Ryan McInerney, currently the president, will take over as CEO.
With U.S. economy at risk, here's how a national rail strike could start in December
Railroads and logistics firms face two potential dates for the start of a rail strike, with a decision by the Signalmen's Union key to when preparations throughout the economy would need to begin. Currently, BRS is not aligned with a possible strike date of two big unions, BLET and SMART-TD,...
How to play tech now, with the 'Halftime Report' investment committee
The traders discuss the best way to play tech stocks right now. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Bryn Talkington, Josh Brown, Jim Lebenthal and Michael Farr.
Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president's account
Donald Trump on Saturday said he had no interest in returning to Twitter even as a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating the former U.S. President, who was banned from the social media service for inciting violence, in a poll organized by new owner Elon Musk. Slightly over 15...
What happened to BlackBerry?
For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it's focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now.
Read Elon Musk's Friday emails to Twitter engineers asking them to come to the office
The mixed messages from Twitter leadership to employees continue as Musk tells engineers to report to headquarters, hours after the company told employees the offices would be closed until Monday. Musk wants engineers to help him "better understand the Twitter tech stack." The mixed messages on returning to the office...
Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
At the Investing Club, we generally try to keep our portfolio to around 30 stocks, give or take a few. Currently, we have 32. Anything much more than that becomes too unwieldy and prevents us from doing the daily homework that's needed to manage a successful portfolio. In light of Thursday's "Monthly Meeting," we wanted to identify what we consider our 10 core holdings of the 32.
Never seen 'such a complete failure' of corporate controls, says new FTX CEO who also oversaw Enron bankruptcy
Newly appointed FTX CEO John Ray III scorched Sam Bankman-Fried for a total absence of trustworthy data and lack of financial safeguards. Ray, who led the restructuring of Enron, said that FTX lacked adequate human resources, cybersecurity, accounting and auditing teams. Ray disclosed that he had no confidence in the...
Amid mass layoffs, the Big Tech dream job is losing its luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
