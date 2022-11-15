ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mumford, NY

Genesee Country Village & Museum preps for winter with Holiday Market event

By Gio Battaglia
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Country Village & Museum (GCV&M) is getting into the holiday season with a weekend-long Holiday Market & Preparing for Winter event.

The event will run from Saturday, November 19, to Sunday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Flint Hill Road in Mumford.

These two events, according to the GCV&M, will feature local hand-crafted goods at a vendor market, created by over 35 artisans throughout the Western NY region. The Flint Hill Store will feature unique gift items and village-made goods including salt-glazed pottery, maple syrup, Museum apparel, historic toys, and more.

Guests will be able to walk through the 19th century Historic Village, which will include hands-on activities including candle making, roasting chestnuts, historic food tasting, and more.

Refreshments will be available from the Depot Restaurant with historic beers on tap in the Freight House Truck and the event will also feature food trucks from The Chef’s Catering and Eat Greek.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door or in advance at the link here . Admission is $12 for the general public, $9 for Museum members, while children two and under will gain entry for free.

