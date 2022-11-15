Read full article on original website
CSS Neuse Museum now providing sensory inclusive experience
The CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston has partnered with non-profit organization KultureCity to provide a sensory inclusive experience for all museum programs and events. Officials say the new initiative will make exploring the museum easier for visitors with sensory sensitivities, including people on the autism spectrum, as well as people with sensory processing disorders, PTSD and other needs.
