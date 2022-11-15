ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
SPARTA, WI
WausauPilot

Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21

A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased

(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WINONA, MN
WausauPilot

1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash

A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds

OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KDHL AM 920

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI

