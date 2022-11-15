Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Crews respond to fire at Sparta Family Restaurant
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District responded to a fire at Sparta Family Restaurant Monday. According to a media release from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, the Sparta Area Fire District responded to the Sparta Family Restaurant located 741 Avon Road for a report of a fire. Upon the Fire Departments arrival heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building. The restaurant was evacuated. A fire started in the kitchen and spread through the exhaust ventilation system up through the ceiling and roof areas. The fire was extinguished, and the building was ventilated.
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
La Crosse’s Main Street to close to westbound traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Starting on Nov. 17, La Crosse’s Main Street will be closed to westbound traffic between 7th and 6th Streets North. Crews will be working on the pavement. The road is expected to re-open on Nov. 19. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash
A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
95.5 FM WIFC
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
UPDATE: Authorities determine Jackson County deaths to be murder/suicide
Autopsies showed Zillmer died of two gunshot wounds. Kerr died of on self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jackson County.
La Crosse leaders attend ribbon cutting for new North Side apartment complex
Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, a La Crosse real estate developer, has launched an apartment complex on the land across from the O'Reilly Auto Parts on George Street.
wizmnews.com
Hicke will go to trial for killing 15-year-old in La Crosse, after trying to get case dismissed
A trial will be scheduled next year in the La Crosse shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation near the Gundersen main hospital. Judge Elliott Levine says Sage Hicke may be tried for murder in August, and it could last about a week. Hicke is charged with killing...
Death investigation underway after two bodies discovered in Jackson County home
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check in the Town of Manchester at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Deputies discovered two bodies, deceased, inside the home.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
wizmnews.com
City of La Crosse has new alternate-side parking rules that have not gone into effect yet, despite Tuesday snow
The city of La Crosse recently changed its alternate-side parking rules so they no longer go into effect on a certain date. Instead, alternate-side parking happens only when a “snow emergency” is declared. One of the ways that could happen is if the city’s Superintendent of Streets basically...
x1071.com
Trial dates set for man accused of killing woman in Wisconsin Dells hotel
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A man charged with killing a woman inside of a Wisconsin Dells hotel room in 2021 will stand trial next summer. Online court records show 36-year-old Jeremy Mondy’s trial is scheduled to start July 24, 2023; it’s expected to run for two weeks.
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
La Crosse County canvasses votes, may revisit Sheriff race for a recount
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s been nearly a week since Election Day. And election workers have been working hard to canvass the election results. This isn’t a recount, but it will make the results official and ensure that the midterm elections were fair. “What we’re doing right now is checking to make sure that everything matches up, if there are...
