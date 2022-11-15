ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Central PA native continues to sing on The Voice

By Julia Priest
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGef0_0jBXKSZC00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Central PA native Morgan Myles was under the spotlight on The Voice once again Monday night.

The show kicked off The Live Playoffs , where artists battle one another, and the audience vote to save their favorite performer.

Junior fire chief raises thousands for department

Myles sang Let Him Fly by Patty Griffin and the performance brought in rave reviews from the judges.

Blake Shelton called her pitch-perfect and Camila called her a truth teller, saying the story she tells always comes through in her songs.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Another episode of the voice will air on November 14 on WBRE at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Legendary guitarist, Keith Levene, dead at 65

(WGHP) — Keith Levene, the legendary guitarist and founding member of The Clash and Public Image Ltd. has died at the age of 65, according to The Guardian. Levene died in his home in England; he had been suffering from liver cancer. Andy Bell, of the UK rock band...
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown duo jailed after kids found sleeping in room with urine, feces

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement agencies discovered that two children were living in deplorable conditions after executing a search warrant Thursday morning. Johnstown police, Cambria County SERT and other officials executed the search warrant at 6 a.m. Nov. 10 at the 700 block of Napoleon Street where they arrested 33-year-old Anthony Westscott and […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 episode 17 recap: Which 3 artists are sent home after America’s vote is revealed? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Voice,” two artists from each team are revealed as safe based on America’s vote after Monday’s live playoffs. Next, coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend select one more artist to move forward. The remaining four artists, one from each team, compete in the wildcard instant save and one moves on to the top 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions: Now YOU can predict who will win (and who’ll be eliminated) Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 22, Episode 17 to find out what happened Tuesday, November 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT....
Inquisitr.com

Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress

Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Steals The Show On 'The Voice' In A Black Vinyl Bodysuit

Gwen Stefani honored her ska-punk style roots while rocking an edgy and chic ensemble during The Voice‘s knockout rounds this week! The “Luxurious” hitmaker, 53, donned a sleek, shiny and curve-hugging black ‘Vinyl Contour One-Piece’ bodysuit from Khloé Kardashian’s brand Good American, and fans are not over it. The piece featured a snug fit, skimpy straps, and a flirty low-cut neckline.
NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'

Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style

Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
WTAJ

Man, woman accused of pulling shotgun on another couple, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report. According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Lineup of men wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Joshua Firm, 31, of the Boswell area — wanted for DUI Michael Briskey, 52, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy