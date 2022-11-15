ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

New recreational marijuana store opens in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON, MI — A new recreational marijuana store has opened in Muskegon Township. Lucky’s Muskegon, the second store from Lucky’s Cannabis Co., opened Friday, Nov. 11, inside a renovated three-bedroom, two-story brick home at 1446 Holton Road. The company’s other store is in Big Rapids. “It’s...
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Fox17

Nightclub closes amid concerns for public safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge is no longer open, and it's not because of profits. In fact, the owners of Ambiance GR said in a Facebook post that the decision to close is all the more serious because the night club was making high profits and had been since its opening in 2021.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers

A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

