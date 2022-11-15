Read full article on original website
Kent County DPW: 1,800 used tires recycled at free collection event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A total of 1,800 tires were collected in Kent County during a free recycling event this month. The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) says the event was held at Grand Rapids SafeChem on Nov. 12. The number collected is enough to load two...
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Kalamazoo County Road Commission reminds drivers to be safe as snow trickles in
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is seeing its first snowy day of the season, and the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County is urging folks to be safe behind the wheel. The commission recommends planning for a longer commute, which means leaving a bit earlier than usual. To avoid accidents or...
New recreational marijuana store opens in Muskegon Township
MUSKEGON, MI — A new recreational marijuana store has opened in Muskegon Township. Lucky’s Muskegon, the second store from Lucky’s Cannabis Co., opened Friday, Nov. 11, inside a renovated three-bedroom, two-story brick home at 1446 Holton Road. The company’s other store is in Big Rapids. “It’s...
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
Nightclub closes amid concerns for public safety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge is no longer open, and it's not because of profits. In fact, the owners of Ambiance GR said in a Facebook post that the decision to close is all the more serious because the night club was making high profits and had been since its opening in 2021.
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
Muskegon County’s 10 most dangerous intersections revealed
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Intersections in five different Muskegon County communities are some of the most dangerous roadways within the county, a Michigan Auto Law report shows. The No. 1 spot on the list of most dangerous intersections is at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township. Crashes...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Van Buren/Cass District health clinics to offer vaccines by appointment only
LAWRENCE, Mich. — The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) announced Tuesday its clinics will only offer COVID-19 and influenza vaccines on a per-appointment basis as a result of high demand. We’re told the change takes effect Thursday, Dec. 1. County health officials say it will only accept...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Long-serving Muskegon county commissioner retires at the age of 90
Rillastine Wilkins, a Muskegon woman who has served the community for decades, has officially retired at the age of 90.
Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 3: More than $27,000 raised, $1,700 worth of donations can still be matched
Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization. Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date,...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
West Michigan could get several inches of snow by Saturday
Winter storm warnings have been issued for portions of West Michigan, with several inches of snow expected by Saturday morning.
Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers
A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
