Fabio Grosso recalls scoring against Germany at World Cup 2006 before netting the decisive penalty in the final shootout

Read full article on original website
Related
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar
Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Maradona’s Hand of God ball that sank England fails to sell despite £2m bid
Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” ball attracted a top bid of £2m at auction, but failed to reach a reserve as negotiations with interested parties and the seller over its sale continue. The then Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the...
Complete List of FIFA World Cup Champions
Sports Illustrated revisits World Cup history by listing the winner of every tournament dating to its debut in 1930.
Yardbarker
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Yardbarker
Breakout star to watch at FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is keen to have young players make a name for themselves as future stars of the sport. This year will be no different as many countries are filled with young stars looking to make a name for themselves on the biggest stage in the world. Notable...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Yardbarker
Nerazzurri Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Bonded A Lot With Antonio Conte In His Two Years As Inter Coach”
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti feels that he had a real chance to bond with Antonio Conte during the two years that the Italian was in charge of the Nerazzurri as coach. Speaking to Gli Autogol, via Gazzetta.it, the Nerazzurri spoke about the friendship that formed with Conte, whilst he also named former Nerazzurri coaches Jose Mourinho and Gigi Simoni among the coaches he was closest to as a player.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
fourfourtwo.com
Referee Ali Bin Nasser recalls Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal: "Applying FIFA’s instructions, I was obliged to give the goal"
Bin Nasser admits something about the goal felt wrong, but felt he didn't have the authority to overrule his linesman. England versus Argentina in the Mexico World Cup 1986 quarter-final is arguably the most iconic football game in history, for both the sublime and the scandalous. Indeed, it was in...
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Nike FC pits legendary players from the past and present against each other in fascinating advert
Ronaldinho vs Ronaldo vs Ronaldo vs Cristiano Ronaldo is one battle FourFourTwo would love to have seen happen - if only the football verse was real. Have you ever wondered how Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldinho would stack up against each other? Which Ronaldo – and version – is better? Or if Phil Foden's grandmother can fare with the best of them?
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
fourfourtwo.com
The very unofficial England-ish football supporter’s jumper
Want to stay warm and stylish as you support your national side on the world stage this winter? A limited number of the ‘very unofficial England-ish football supporter jumpers’ are now available thanks to Lucozade. Watching England in the cold depths of winter is an unusual experience. A...
Yardbarker
Danilo reveals Juventus has made him a better defender
Juventus star Danilo has admitted he became a better defender when he joined the club. The Brazilian has been at the Allianz Stadium since 2019, when he moved to the club in exchange for Joao Cancelo. The deal has favoured both clubs, with Cancelo also delivering some fine performances at...
NBC Sports
France squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps. France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco call winger Anass Zaroury into squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco boss Walid Regragui has called Burnley winger Anass Zaroury...
Luiz Felipe Scolari interview: ‘If Brazil could play Germany again, I wouldn’t change a thing’
Luiz Felipe Scolari says he wouldn’t change a thing about the night he entered World Cup folklore. Watching on from the touchline in front of a baying home crowd as Germany crushed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals, the Selecao boss was helpless to stop the maelstrom of chaos in front of him.Scolari had led Brazil to World Cup glory 12 years earlier when a team packed with stars including Ronaldo, Cafu and Ronaldinho beat the same opposition 2-0 to lift the famous gold trophy in Japan. But it’s the image of him standing on the edge of his...
Comments / 0