KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
KCCI.com
First snow of the season arrives in central Iowa
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Central Iowans woke up Tuesday morning to snow. Pleasant Hill, just south of Des Moines, was in the line of snowfall. "I think it's beautiful," said Judy Martin, Pleasant Hill. Martin says she loves the snow. Others may fall in line, but not everyone, especially...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of southern Iowa through Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Monday evening into Tuesday evening. Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis. Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella,...
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
Iowa State Patrol, City of Des Moines gear up for 1st snow of the year
DES MOINES, Iowa — City road workers and the Iowa State Patrol have their hands full this week working to mitigate winter weather accidents. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol shared how he and his team are getting ready for the first snowfall of the season. "The...
kiow.com
Winter Weather Moving Into the Area
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory...
KGLO News
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
KCRG.com
Adventureland unveils new ride set to hit themepark in 2023
'Operation Give Birds' helps make Iowa man's Thanksgiving table a little more full. KCRG-TV9 met with one man whose Thanksgiving table is a little more full thanks to the efforts of the Iowa Giving Crew. Closing arguments to begin in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting.
Snow is on the way
(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Northern half of Iowa expected to see snow that sticks around
There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
Deadly Mahaska County Crash Blamed On Snow
(Mahaska Co., IA) — A deadly car crash in Mahaska County is being blamed on the snow. The sheriff’s office says Morgan Sanders of Fremont, Iowa lost control of his car on Highway 23 just southeast of Oskaloosa early this morning, slid into the path of another car, and was hit.
KCCI.com
Anchor Steve Karlin to retire following 34 years at KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 News Anchor Steve Karlin announced Tuesday he will retire next year. The Iowa native, who has spent more than three decades with Iowa's News Leader, will retire on March 1, 2023. Karlin joined KCCI Anchor Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts in 2015...
KCCI.com
Accumulating snow headed to central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. You can view road conditions at the Iowa DOT's website here. Clouds will continue to stream in through the afternoon. The snow across Northern Iowa should wrap up this afternoon before our second storm system moves in overnight. Light snow will begin in the overnight hours and continue through the majority of the day Tuesday. 1-3” is expected across the metro through Tuesday night. There could be a heavier snow band that develops and could put down isolated higher totals, but where that band sets up remains to be seen. Snow should wrap up tomorrow evening, and some leftover light snow showers/flurries will be around for the first part of Wednesday. Little to no accumulation should be expected with the leftover showers. Beyond the snow it gets colder for the end of the week, with highs in the 20s Thursday – Saturday.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwbg.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
