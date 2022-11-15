Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham begins work on water main
PELHAM – The city of Pelham began water main work on Monday, Nov. 14. The work is expected to take nine months to complete. “The work will begin near the intersection of CR 11 and CR 52 and will end just east of Chatham Court,” read a city of Pelham Facebook post. “The water mains along Kelly Drive, Deer Springs Road, Ruby Drive and Chatham Court (east) will also be replaced.”
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Fire Department preparing for annual Christmas Village to open Dec. 3
Alabaster – The Alabaster Fire Department will once again open its annual Christmas Village behind Fire Station No. 1 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. The popular attraction features props for children including a replica of the city’s fire trucks, a helicopter and a gingerbread house, as well as several cars.
wbrc.com
Hoover payroll issue impacting both police and fire employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re continuing to follow a payroll issue in Hoover that is affecting firefighters and police officers. Attorney Scott Morro was contacted by the Police Benevolent Association back in September to help Hoover police officers. Morro has been in contact with the city of Hoover attorneys...
Several crews on scene of large building fire in Mountain Brook Village
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area fire crews were on the scene of a large commercial building fire in Mountain Brook Village Wednesday morning. According to the Homewood Fire Department, the Mountain Brook Village Ray and Poyner building was involved in the fire that started around 2 a.m. Homewood and Vestavia fire crews assisted […]
Renovations underway at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall is undergoing a massive facelift thanks to new ownership. According to Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny, the mall was once thriving and a hub for residents living in western Jefferson County. JC Penny and Parisian were once anchor stores at Western Hills Mall, but left over 15 years […]
wvtm13.com
"Tumblebus" crashes in Irondale
IRONDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:24 p.m.: An Irondale Police told a WVTM 13 News crew there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the bus was not injured, but the driver of the car was injured and was taken to a hospital.
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
Fire put out at abandoned Northport lumber mill
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police and firefighters are currently investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned lumber mill in Northport. Northport Police confirmed the fire started around 9:45 a.m. Monday at the old Richardson Lumber Mill off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Archibald’s. Firefighters reportedly had the blaze under control at 10:30 a.m. […]
wbrc.com
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham residents seeing string of car break-ins, smashed windows
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Birmingham residents said their parking lot is being targeted by thieves, sending WBRC multiple pictures of proof. Residents tell WBRC that seven different cars, from the same lot, were smashed into in the last week. But, residents say the thieves aren’t taking any expensive items,...
Structure Fire at Reported Northport Lumber Yard, Smoke Visible for Miles
A fire at a lumber yard in Northport blanketed Tuscaloosa County with smoke Monday morning, but it appears no one was hurt and the fire has been contained. First responders told Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter "Cap" Ray Allen that Northport Fire Rescue crews were battling a fire at Richardson Building Supply on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 10 a.m. Monday.
ALEA: 3 Alabama teens killed in wreck were trying to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Search over for Talladega County wanted man
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Woods has been located. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery. According to TCSO, officers are searching for Jaelund Woods. He is wanted for third-degree burglary. Woods, 23, is 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He was last seen […]
wvtm13.com
City plans project to clean up rough roads in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Making your drive smoother, the city of Birmingham is wrapping up a paving contract. It’s about a $7 million investment to help clean up potholes and other of problems with broken roads over decades in Birmingham. City officials have been working on this investment all...
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Shelby Reporter
Humane Society hosts Bark in the Park in Alabaster
ALABASTER – Rain or shine, Shelby Humane was determined to give dogs and residents a fun time at its annual Bark in the Park. The event was held at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have this huge event every...
Shelby Reporter
HMS softball team holds car show
HELENA – Helena Middle School softball team held a car show at the Church at Old Town to benefit members of the softball team and raise funds for its members. All funds from the car show went towards the Helena Middle School softball team and coach Mark Sanders of the team said he was happy with the outcome.
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Homewood city council votes to annex property near high school for expansion
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood High School is planning to expand its school grounds after Homewood City Council voted unanimously to annex more land for the school Monday night. Curtis Eatman, a representative from LYBD Engineers, told the council that a triangular piece of property near Homewood High School and the Samford Track and Soccer […]
