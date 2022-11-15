ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

1st openly queer fire chief offers 'beacon of hope'

The first openly queer fire chief, Jeanine Nicholson, spoke at the Berkeley Forum on Thursday, where she discussed the history and future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the San Francisco Fire Department, or SFFD. Nicholson started her career in the fire department as a firefighter EMT in 1994, then...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo County to increase annual Parks pass, make pass free to low-income residents

Annual passes to San Mateo County parks are slated to rise from $60 to $72 in January, but they will be free for low-income individuals and families. The price hike will provide new funding to youth programs and will help to offset the cost of making passes free to low-income residents who are eligible for certain economic self-sufficiency programs such as CalFresh, according to the County. Over 150,000 people will be eligible.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
padailypost.com

5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline

Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
climaterwc.com

After nine year process, Harbor View earns Redwood City Council approval

On Monday, the Redwood City Council voted 5-2 in favor of approving Jay Paul’s Harbor View proposal. The mixed-use campus will replace the defunct Malibu Grand Prix amusement park. The vote closes a nine-year approval process for a project that has undergone multiple iterations. Council members considered five recommendations...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
Mission Local

FBI raids Bernal Heights home

Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA

