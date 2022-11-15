Annual passes to San Mateo County parks are slated to rise from $60 to $72 in January, but they will be free for low-income individuals and families. The price hike will provide new funding to youth programs and will help to offset the cost of making passes free to low-income residents who are eligible for certain economic self-sufficiency programs such as CalFresh, according to the County. Over 150,000 people will be eligible.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO