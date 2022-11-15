Read full article on original website
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Daily Californian
1st openly queer fire chief offers 'beacon of hope'
The first openly queer fire chief, Jeanine Nicholson, spoke at the Berkeley Forum on Thursday, where she discussed the history and future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the San Francisco Fire Department, or SFFD. Nicholson started her career in the fire department as a firefighter EMT in 1994, then...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo County to increase annual Parks pass, make pass free to low-income residents
Annual passes to San Mateo County parks are slated to rise from $60 to $72 in January, but they will be free for low-income individuals and families. The price hike will provide new funding to youth programs and will help to offset the cost of making passes free to low-income residents who are eligible for certain economic self-sufficiency programs such as CalFresh, according to the County. Over 150,000 people will be eligible.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
SFist
Five Hells Angels Members Charged In Murder That Happened During Chris Stapleton Concert at Shoreline
An assault that turned deadly at a Shoreline Amphitheater concert in June has led today to arrests and charges facing five alleged members of the notorious Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — including FBI raids on homes in SF. This incident wasn't covered in the media at the time of...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
padailypost.com
5 Hells Angels arrested in murder at Shoreline
Five men in the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested today (Nov. 15) in connection with the murder of one man and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a country music concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, police said. The murder victim was Juan Rangel Gonzalez, 41,...
Five ‘Hells Angels’ members arrested in connection with murder and assault at Chris Stapleton concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at a concert in June, according to the Mountain View Police Department. Police say that on the night of June 18, around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the Chris Stapleton […]
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
Election: Cindy Chavez concedes to Matt Mahan in tight San Jose mayoral race
After over a week of ballot counting, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded to San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in the tight race for San Jose mayor.
Silicon Valley
Caltrain’s shiny new trains are finally here. Can the agency keep them running?
It’s been 159 years since trains first ran from San Francisco to San Jose. Now the oldest continually operating rail line west of the Mississippi is on the verge of a 21st-century transformation. Caltrain’s brand new electrified trains are in the Bay Area, and passersby might catch a glimpse...
climaterwc.com
After nine year process, Harbor View earns Redwood City Council approval
On Monday, the Redwood City Council voted 5-2 in favor of approving Jay Paul’s Harbor View proposal. The mixed-use campus will replace the defunct Malibu Grand Prix amusement park. The vote closes a nine-year approval process for a project that has undergone multiple iterations. Council members considered five recommendations...
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers identified
Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers Tuesday while trying to use children as shields, has been identified as 36-year-old from San Carlos, the coroner's office said.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
FBI raids Bernal Heights home
Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road at around 9:57 p.m. The officials reported that there were around 4-5 vehicles involved in the crash.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
