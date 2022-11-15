Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding technologies and 3D model services for the largest prime ecommerce platform, has achieved breakthrough 3D content creation capabilities and anticipates increasing and expanding its artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities. According to the announcement, this breakthrough means Nextech’s AI capabilities offer the ability to scale 3D model production at a higher velocity, resulting in increased production capacity, higher revenue growth and higher profit margins. The company noted that the “backbone” of its 3D model creation factory is NEXCF’s proprietary platform for scaling 3D content creation utilizing what it calls a “virtual assembly” line. The company is currently in the process of upgrading the AI 3D model creation tools that are used as part of the platform; the platform now supports the creation of thousands of 3D models per month. In addition, Nextech has invented several new technologies that allow artists to reduce the time required to create textures and materials from hours to mere minutes; these new tools are covered under a recently filed patent titled, “Materials Estimation for Three-Dimensional (3D) Modeling.” “With our recently announced multimillion-dollar enterprise contacts and now with our breakthrough AI, we are well on our way to becoming the biggest 3D model supplier for ecommerce,” said Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release. “Over the past year, we have been building our 3D modeling technology to be stable, scalable and as an end-to-end solution. We believe that everything that has ever been made, everything that is being made today, and everything that will be made in the future will need a 3D twin, which means hundreds of millions of 3D models will need to exist. Without AI, we don’t believe that having millions of 3D models will be possible, so we have been heavily investing in AI, which is now beginning to pay dividends. 2023 is going to be the year of AI and 3D, and I believe with our breakthrough AI that we are perfectly positioned to take full advantage of these two mega-trends.”

1 DAY AGO