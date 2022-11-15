Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Canadian cabinet company plans $45 million investment to automate factories
SAINT-ANACLET-DE-LESSARD, Q.C. -- Groupe Miralis plans to invest $45 million for the start-up of two new high-automation manufacturing furniture plants, one in Saint-Anaclet-de-Lessard (near Rimouski) and another in Québec City. The Lower Saint-Laurent region-based company produces durable, high-quality kitchen cabinet manufacturing. With these major investments, Miralis hopes to not...
TechCrunch
Weka announces $135M investment on $750M valuation to change how companies move data
Such is the case with Weka, a company that has come up with a way to virtualize data to make it easier to move between sources without having to make a copy first. Today, the company announced a $135 million Series D investment on a $750 million valuation, big numbers in today’s conservative funding environment.
TechCrunch
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
Impossible Foods Hires New SVP of International, Noel Clarke, to Lead Global Growth
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Today, Impossible Foods announced Noel Clarke as the company’s new Senior Vice President of International, charged with leading Impossible’s international strategy and sales team to build growth and drive demand across its non-domestic markets. Clarke joins the company this month after more than 10 years at Unilever. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005831/en/ Noel Clarke, SVP of International, Impossible Foods (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Greenscreens.ai Announces Series A Funding Round With Tiger Global
Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform that delivers short-term predictive freight market pricing, announced a $5 million Series A investment from existing investor Tiger Global. The Series A announcement comes just 10 months after Greenscreens.ai’s Seed Round, which allowed the company to increase ARR by over 500% year to-date and...
itsecuritywire.com
ArmorCode Receives $14 Million Series A Investment to Scale AppSecOps Platform
ArmorCode, the leader in AppSecOps, today announced it secured a $14 million Series A investment led by Ballistic Ventures, the venture capital firm solely focused on backing cybersecurity startups, founded by Kevin Mandia, Barmak Meftah, Ted Schlein, Jake Seid, and Roger Thornton. Other investors include Sierra Ventures, Cervin, and industry luminaries such as John Donovan, the former CEO of AT&T Communications, Oliver Friedrichs, founder and former CEO of Phantom Cyber (acquired by Splunk), John M. Jack, current board member at Contrast Security and Illumio, among others, and Tom Reilly, former CEO of Cloudera and ArcSight. Founded in July 2020, ArmorCode’s Series A brings its total funding to $25 million, underscoring its momentum, which includes a seven-figure annual recurring revenue within its first financial year and revenue doubling in consecutive quarters with customers that include Fortune 100 enterprises.
NBCUniversal Touts One Platform Ad Sales Progress, Sets Date For One23 Developer Conference
NBCUniversal says its comprehensive One Platform offering has reached “key operational milestones” since launching in early 2020. The advertising technology, data, and measurement offering now has reach to 1 billion consumers in 150 countries via partnerships with Sky Media, Apple, YouTube, Twitter, Snap, RTL and other entities. In a press conference this afternoon, the media company also announced various enhancements to One Platform and set a date for next year’s annual developer conference, One23, which will be held February 16. Everything announced at the most recent developer conference last March has become fully operational, the company maintained. More advertisers have responded to NBCU’s combination of scale and...
Streaming enters a new reality with a boom in sports and drive for profitability as fresh voices continue to break through with innovative storytelling on new platforms
Insider highlighted 12 media and entertainment figures who are driving and navigating these shifts.
Helbiz is Now on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leader in global micro-mobility, has joined the Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to be able to communicate directly with the audience of retail investors on the app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005975/en/ To follow Helbiz, current users can follow this link: webull.com/quote/nasdaq-hlbz. Users looking to sign up for Webull can start here: webull.com/introduce. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Happi
Arey Closes Oversubscribed $4.15 Million Seed Fund Round
E-commerce business Arey has closed an oversubscribed $4.15 million Series Seed financing round, exceeding its original $2 million target. Female Founders Fund and Greycroft acted as the lead investors. Funds generated through this round of investment are expected to be focused on R&D and distribution expansion. “We built the business...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess "unprecedented"
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron's bankruptcy, said he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information."
4 Charts That Show Why Apple Could Outperform the Markets in 2023
Investors should buy Apple stock on the dip.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) Announces Breakthrough AI, Is Expanding AI Capabilities
Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a metaverse company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding technologies and 3D model services for the largest prime ecommerce platform, has achieved breakthrough 3D content creation capabilities and anticipates increasing and expanding its artificial intelligence (“AI”) capabilities. According to the announcement, this breakthrough means Nextech’s AI capabilities offer the ability to scale 3D model production at a higher velocity, resulting in increased production capacity, higher revenue growth and higher profit margins. The company noted that the “backbone” of its 3D model creation factory is NEXCF’s proprietary platform for scaling 3D content creation utilizing what it calls a “virtual assembly” line. The company is currently in the process of upgrading the AI 3D model creation tools that are used as part of the platform; the platform now supports the creation of thousands of 3D models per month. In addition, Nextech has invented several new technologies that allow artists to reduce the time required to create textures and materials from hours to mere minutes; these new tools are covered under a recently filed patent titled, “Materials Estimation for Three-Dimensional (3D) Modeling.” “With our recently announced multimillion-dollar enterprise contacts and now with our breakthrough AI, we are well on our way to becoming the biggest 3D model supplier for ecommerce,” said Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg in the press release. “Over the past year, we have been building our 3D modeling technology to be stable, scalable and as an end-to-end solution. We believe that everything that has ever been made, everything that is being made today, and everything that will be made in the future will need a 3D twin, which means hundreds of millions of 3D models will need to exist. Without AI, we don’t believe that having millions of 3D models will be possible, so we have been heavily investing in AI, which is now beginning to pay dividends. 2023 is going to be the year of AI and 3D, and I believe with our breakthrough AI that we are perfectly positioned to take full advantage of these two mega-trends.”
geekwire.com
Customer data platform Amperity adds marketing and HR execs from F5, RealWear
Amperity is bolstering its C-suite. as chief people officer and Megan McDonagh as chief marketing officer. Kumar was previously vice president of human resources at F5 and a longtime exec at Concur. McDonagh spent more than two decades at Intel and was most recently chief marketing officer at RealWear. The...
thefastmode.com
Orange Cyberdefense Acquires 100% of Swiss Companies SCRT & Telsys
Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 employees, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern. Established as the...
TechCrunch
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
Comments / 0