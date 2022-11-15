Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center. On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release. Guests will see U.S. Champion...
WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
WWE Wants “Stone Cold” Steve Austin To Do More Matches
If you want to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin do some more matches in a WWE ring, gimme a hell yeah. Apparently, WWE is giving Austin a “hell yeah” because they want to see more of the Texas Rattlesnake in the ring. Steve Austin got a...
WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary
10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
WWE: Randy Orton Health Update
Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since late May and updates on the former WWE Champion's return have been scarce. PWInsider reported this week that Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends its wrestlers to undergo surgery or rehabilitate an injury. Orton's wife, Kim, posted a photo celebrating their anniversary that saw Orton in a hospital, though it's unclear how recent that photo was.
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Took Shots at Braun Strowman, Triple H on AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett took some surprising shots at his former company on last week's AEW Dynamite, mentioning both Braun Strowman — "a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans" — and Triple H — "produced by the banana nose circus." The insults were surprising given how Jarrett had just been employed by the WWE up until Triple H took over WWE Creative, and Jarrett admitted on his latest My World Podcast that they were merely him playing up his heel persona. He has essentially declared war on AEW since joining the company, aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt while targeting Darby Allin and Sting.
Former WWE Official Critical Of Triple H's Build To Survivor Series
Survivor Series is right around the corner, and with WWE having added WarGames to one of its Big Four, there is a lot of excitement heading into the show. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has questioned the lack of announced matches at this stage in his latest "Reffin Rant" by pointing out that "usually by now, we have at least a couple of the main matches announced."
Backstage Talk on WWE Considering an International Live Event Early Next Year
WWE expects a big year in 2023 as Triple H continues to shape the product into his vision. As PWMania.com previously reported, the company intends to do more stadium shows rather than gimmick-themed premium live events. WWE’s Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom this past September was...
WWE Making Big Plans To Unveil New Gimmick Match For NXT Brand
WWE is gearing up for the future, and they have a few brands to maintain at this point. Fans of NXT have a lot to be excited about, and a new gimmick match is coming their way soon enough. Trademark filing paperwork was uncovered recently that showed WWE registered a...
WWE Pulls Surprise Plans for Kevin Owens Due to Injury
The Men’s WarGames match for Survivor Series was set up last week on WWE SmackDown, with The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) taking on the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and a fifth partner. Kevin Owens is out due to...
