ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Football season canceled for Mass. school after hazing incident

Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to serious misconduct involving some members of the school's team. The mayor of the Massachusetts city later specified that the misconduct was a hazing incident.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?

WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory

WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Made in Mass. ventilation products help keep costs down for homeowners

WAREHAM, Mass. — If you're a fan of keeping home cooling costs down, a Massachusetts home ventilation equipment manufacturer may be of interest. For more than 30 years, Tamarack Technologies in West Wareham has been building residential cooling systems that are smaller and less expensive than air conditioners. "So...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
WCVB

No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy