Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRAThe Tufts Daily
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Safety concerns at Wollaston MBTA Station after kidnapping leads to rape
QUINCY, Mass. — MBTA riders are demanding more safety measures at Wollaston Station in Quincy after a woman was kidnapped outside the station and repeatedly raped by her abductor. Members of the Asian community are also on edge because the victim and another woman the suspect attempted to kidnap...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
WCVB
Providence police officer acquitted of assaulting woman at abortion rally
WARWICK, R.I. — A Rhode Island police officer charged with punching a political rival at an abortion rights rally was acquitted Wednesday of a misdemeanor simple assault charge by a judge who determined that his actions were justified because he was trying to maintain public order. The judge at...
WCVB
Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
WCVB
Investigators respond to another bomb threat to Boston Children's Hospital
BOSTON — Investigators responded Wednesday to a report of a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital, which prompted an evacuation. Boston police said they were called to the hospital for an emailed bomb threat at the Longwood Avenue facility at 10:29 a.m. About an hour later, the yellow...
WCVB
Construction worker seriously injured in fall at Wayland site, officials say
WAYLAND, Mass. — A construction worker is being treated at a Boston hospital after he fell approximately 20 feet while working at a site in Wayland, according to officials in the Massachusetts town. The Wayland Police and Fire departments said crews responded to 82 Plain Road at about 4:45...
WCVB
Stepmother of Harmony Montgomery reaches plea deal on perjury charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a missing New Hampshire girl who is presumed dead, has reached a deal to plead guilty to charges unrelated to Harmony's disappearance or death. The court documents show that Kayla Montgomery has reached a fully-negotiated plea deal, the terms of which...
WCVB
Football season canceled for Mass. school after hazing incident
Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to serious misconduct involving some members of the school's team. The mayor of the Massachusetts city later specified that the misconduct was a hazing incident.
WCVB
Department of Justice launches investigation of Worcester Police Department's practices
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced the opening of an investigation into the Worcester Police Department to determine whether the department engages in a pattern of excessive force or discriminatory policing. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins' office did not say what may have precipitated...
WCVB
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs home on Bellingham, Massachusetts, property for second time
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Four dogs are missing after a fire engulfed a house late Tuesday in Bellingham, Massachusetts. The fire that grew to two alarms started at midnight at 7 Stone St. First responders had issues accessing water to fight the flames when they arrived at the scene. "Our...
WCVB
Replacement designs for Sagamore, Bourne bridges unveiled; public opinion sought
BOURNE, Mass. — MassDOT has unveiled three renderings of potential replacement designs for the Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Construction for the $4 billion project that will add a third travel lane in each direction on both bridges is slated to begin in 2027 and finish by 2034. A virtual...
WCVB
EyeOpener Eats: Get in line early at Goldilox Bagels in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — What started as a simple idea to open a neighborhood bagel shop has transformed into the Medford phenomenon that isGoldilox Bagels. It's so popular that a line of customers snakes around the block on weekend mornings. “Weekends are completely bananas here,” co-owner Ed Thill said.
WCVB
Why have multiple restaurants in Worcester's Canal District closed?
WORCESTER, Mass. — Restaurants in Worcester's downtown Canal District, near the city's new Polar Park, are shutting down. When the new ballpark opened, Worcester got rid of free on-street parking in the area, which, business owners say, has been a big hit. The Hangover Pub closed in September and...
WCVB
Waltham office building evacuated after chemical spill in laboratory
WALTHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts hazmat crews spent hours working to resolve a chemical spill that forced the evacuation of an office building in Waltham on Monday. Waltham Fire Department officials said the spill happened at about 2 p.m. inside a laboratory at Azenta Life Sciences at 1432 Main St., which is along Route 117 and not far from Route 128.
WCVB
Haverhill High ends football season, forfeits Thanksgiving Day game over hazing incident
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to serious misconduct involving some members of the school's team. The mayor of the Massachusetts city later specified that the misconduct was a hazing incident. In...
WCVB
Wrong-way detection system being installed on Massachusetts highways
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started installing wrong-way detection systems on state highways. Officials will be shutting down lanes in both directions on major highways in Burlington, Danvers, Plymouth and Webster between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. through Friday. This is part of a $2.6 million...
WCVB
Made in Mass. ventilation products help keep costs down for homeowners
WAREHAM, Mass. — If you're a fan of keeping home cooling costs down, a Massachusetts home ventilation equipment manufacturer may be of interest. For more than 30 years, Tamarack Technologies in West Wareham has been building residential cooling systems that are smaller and less expensive than air conditioners. "So...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
WCVB
Cambridge-based Darwin's coffee, sandwich shops closing after nearly 30 years
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four beloved, family-owned coffee and sandwich shops in Cambridge will be closing in the near future. Steven and Isabel Darwin, co-founders of Darwin's Ltd., announced they will be retiring from the business after three decades. The first of their shops to close will be the location...
WCVB
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
Comments / 0