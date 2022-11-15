Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 7 Stills
It looks like the time has come for Mob Psycho 100 to tackle a new episode. After dropping a bombshell update last week, all eyes are on Reigen and Shigeo as they prepare to return to television. The two will take center stage once "Transmission 1: Winter Break" goes live, and the episode has put out its first stills to hype fans.
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s first trailer will take your breath away
Netflix on Thursday, November 10, released the first trailer for its Witcher prequel series — The Witcher: Blood Origin — which is set 1,200 years before the events of the series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Or, rather, has starred Cavill through the end of Season 3, which is coming in 2023, after which Liam Hemsworth will take on the role.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
'The Walking Dead' Could Say Goodbye to Another OG Character (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. If shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones have taught us anything, it's that main characters aren't as safe as they used to be. And for The Walking Dead, that includes OGs like Judith Grimes. She's shot in the penultimate episode, which dropped on AMC Plus ahead of its Nov. 13 television premiere. And now, we have to know if Judith dies or not.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Closer Look at Aizawa's New Design
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating by offering a new look at the villain's updated design for the final arc! Now that the anime is officially taking on the long awaited final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga, fans are getting to see many of the characters, fights, and moments they have been waiting to see play out for a long time. The final arc brings back many familiar faces, and some of these returns are definitely more welcome than the others.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
First Dark Pictures Anthology Season 2 Game Revealed
The newest Dark Pictures Anthology game called The Devil in Me is coming out on Friday, and as is tradition, Supermassive Games has already teased what it has planned next. The first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 was revealed this week, and from the looks of it, it offers a decidedly different kind of setting compared to all of the past Dark Pictures games we've gotten before. No release date for the game was offered, however, so it's unclear right now when it'll be released.
Florence Pugh Rocks A Mini Skirt Like No One Else!
Florence Pugh took her style game to the next level in her latest appearance in New York, donning a blazer-inspired two-toned crop top and a wicked skirt that revealed her thick thighs. The actress has sure had a wholesome year in her career as she recently featured in The Wonder; Pugh's admirers may see her again after her dramatic performance in Olivia Wilde's movie.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
