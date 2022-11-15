Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Can Ectopic Pregnancy Be Diagnosed With Ultrasound?
Ectopic pregnancies are diagnosed considering a variety of factors. Using ultrasound for ectopic pregnancy diagnosis is common. The word “ectopic” comes from a Latin word meaning “the presence of tissue or cells in an abnormal place.” When it comes to pregnancy, “ectopic” means that an embryo has implanted outside the uterine cavity, like on a fallopian tube, an ovary, or the cervix.
MedicalXpress
Babies born to mothers with preeclampsia found to be at increased risk of stroke and heart disease later in life
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Sweden, Finland and Denmark has found evidence that suggests babies born to mothers with preeclampsia have an increased risk of a stroke and/or heart disease later in life. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the group describes studying millions...
A woman's stroke symptoms were mistaken for an ear infection when she went to the ER with dizziness and tingling
Danielle Lance, 34, had a stroke in January 2022 after fighting a double ear infection. Doctors thought her dizziness was caused by the ear infection — until her right side went numb. Loss of balance, facial drooping, and arm numbness may signal a possible stroke.
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
CNBC
People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds
Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about Asherman syndrome
Asherman syndrome is a rare condition that occurs when scar tissue forms and builds within the uterus. It can cause mild to severe symptoms and complications, including infertility. However, treatment can restore typical reproductive functioning. Asherman syndrome is an acquired gynecological condition. It often occurs following procedures such as dilation...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
To Your Health: Don’t ignore subtler heart-disease symptoms
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We’re all familiar with chest pain and discomfort as a hallmark of heart disease, but more subtle symptoms, when chronic, can be signs our heart isn’t functioning as it should. These symptoms can include exhaustion, swollen feet and legs,...
Healthline
What Is MONA and Is It Still Used During a Heart Attack?
MONA is a mnemonic that was taught to medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), for the initial management of a suspected heart attack. It stands for:. morphine. oxygen therapy. nitrates. aspirin. MONA is no longer taught to new health professionals. Emerging research, including. , suggests...
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
Medical News Today
Cerebellar stroke: What to know
A cerebellar stroke is a rare type of stroke. It affects the cerebellum, an area of the brain responsible for coordinating movement and balance. Ischemic or hemorrhagic events can cause a cerebellar stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to a brain area is cut off due to a blockage...
MedicineNet.com
What Causes a Subarachnoid Hemorrhage?
The most common cause of a subarachnoid hemorrhage is the rupture of a blood vessel commonly caused by spontaneous rupture of a brain aneurysm and an injury. A brain aneurysm is a blood vessel in the brain that bulges due to the weakening of the vessel wall particularly at the branching point. Motor vehicle accidents and increased incidence of falls in older people also cause subarachnoid hemorrhage.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
KUTV
Check Your Health- Prevent the Flu from Spreading During the Holidays
Each year, seasonal flu infections cause a variety of symptoms that start suddenly. The flu typically makes people feel rotten and stuck in bed for 3 to 5 days. But, the flu can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and others with certain health conditions. For people to...
Medical News Today
What to know about high output heart failure
High output heart failure is a rare form of heart failure. It can occur in people with hyperthyroidism, sepsis, or lung disease. Treatment can help stabilize symptoms and target conditions causing heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about. have heart failure in the United...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between adenomyosis and endometriosis?
Endometriosis and adenomyosis both cause abnormal growth of tissue similar to the uterine lining. They can cause similar symptoms such as pelvic pain, unusual menstrual bleeding, and heavy periods. While endometriosis causes the tissue to grow outside the uterus, adenomyosis causes it to grow into the uterine muscle. A person...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Comments / 0