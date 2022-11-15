Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.

