Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
New computer model warns of potential spike in overdoses for 23 W.Va. counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly half of West Virginia’s counties – including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell - are under an overdose alert. State health officials are using a new tool to help them predict when potentially deadly spikes linked to fentanyl will hit. The computer model was...
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
wchstv.com
Report: West Virginia has second highest lung cancer rate in the country behind Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new report from the American Lung Association said West Virginia has the second highest lung cancer rate in the country. The association released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” report for the Mountain State, finding that the state also has the highest rate of adult smokers.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise slightly in W.Va.; no new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Coronavirus totals remained steady in the Mountain State on Wednesday as active cases rose slightly and no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. Active COVID-19 cases moved from 665 to 689 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of...
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Man accused of Ohio and West Virginia murders pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia entered a not-guilty plea in a Meigs County court on Wednesday. Wayne Leib Jr. pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the alleged murder of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested that night and charged with Aggravated Murder […]
Maryland man, West Virginia woman face federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
wchstv.com
Official 2022 state Christmas ornament in W.Va. features the likeness of Babydog
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After rising to fame when she was featured as the face of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, Babydog, the governor’s beloved family pet, now has an official Christmas ornament. First Lady Cathy Justice and state officials unveiled the 2022 limited edition state Christmas...
wchstv.com
Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
Eligible West Virginia residents will get help with propane heating expenses
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eligible West Virginia residents will get some help with propane heating expenses this winter. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said that residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment this past winter will get an automatic $72 payment to help […]
wchstv.com
State photo contest for W.Va. hunters launched with opening of buck firearms season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters looking to bag a buck in West Virginia will have the opportunity to claim prizes as the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest makes a return in 2022. The opening of the state’s buck firearms season is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21. Interested...
connect-bridgeport.com
Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
wchstv.com
Supplemental payment announced for eligible West Virginians who use propane for heating
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State officials announced a one-time supplemental payment Wednesday for West Virginians who use propane for heating and receive low income assistance as the region heads into the winter months. Residents who used propane for heating and received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Emergency repairs cause lane closure on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All exits are now back open. The West Virginia Division of Highways says that I-79 is reduced to one lane near mile marker 0 while crews make repairs to a hole in the bridge deck. The bridge passes over I-77 just past the I-77/79 split. WVDOH says that the hole was discovered […]
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Comments / 3