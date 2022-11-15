Read full article on original website
Litter Lifters of West Vincent Keep Chester County Streets Clean
What started as a small group of dedicated individuals trying to keep the streets of Chester County clean, turned in a movement with volunteers dedicated to the cause of keeping Pennsylvania beautiful, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6ABC.
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Image via County of Chester. Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
Here Are 5 Spots to Visit in West Chester for Much-Need Self-Care
A great spa-cation is right around the corner in West Chester. The town has a lot to offer when it comes to self-care. Here’s a few spas and salons that serve all the pampering needs, according to Main Line Today.
Chester County Begins Process of Acquiring Two Properties That Make Up Chester County History Center
Chester County has started the process of acquiring the buildings that make up Chester County History Center, formerly known as Chester County Historical Society, writes Michael Rellahan for The Daily Local News. The purchase is a welcome move that could result in the relocation of some of the Chester County’s...
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today.
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels
YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
Delaware County Home to 2 Wedding Venues for Nature Lovers
A pine forest wedding. Love among the Sycamores. Nature’s canopy is a romantic way for nature lovers to say “I do.”. From a campground to a waterfall, these scenic venues add plenty of fresh air to your blissful day.
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
Kennett Square to Honor Service Members Throughout November
November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. Kennett Square will be observing November to host multiple events to remember men and women of service, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence
Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
Hiring Chesco: Giving Thanks This Holiday Season
With the holiday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time for businesses to show appreciation for their employees and to focus on employee recognition, according to Refresh Leadership, a blog of Express Employment Professionals.
Zipline your way through a Christmas light display at Lancaster County's Refreshing Mountain retreat
STEVENS, Pa. — Refreshing Mountain, a Lancaster County-based retreat and adventure center, announced Tuesday it's bringing back its Christmas light spectacular for another holiday season. Since 2018, guests at Refreshing Mountain could zipline their way through a forest of light-adorned trees. This year, in addition to the zipline course,...
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
L-R: Zane Moore, President/CEO, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Debbie Sontupe, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Blair Rush, President Southeast Region, C&N; Robert Loughery, C&N Board Member. C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program...
West Chester-Based Lamb McErlane Ranked Among Best Law Firms in Nation
Lamb McErlane PC has ranked nationally in one practice area and regionally in ten among the “Best Law Firms” in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers. The 2023 edition recognizes the most elite firms across the nation, identified for their professional...
5 Delaware County Towns Host PA’s Highest-Valued Homes
Five Delaware County towns made a list of 30 communities with the most highest-valued homes in Pennsylvania, reports Stacker. Stacker used data from Zillow for its list, based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of September 2022.
West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient
Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row.Image via KYW Newsradio. West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.
