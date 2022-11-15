ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels

YMCA of Greater Brandywine members, staff and volunteers come together each year to provide Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Chester County families in need. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster County’s Holiday Theatrical Season Gives Audiences Multiple Presents of Stage Presence

Lancaster County's holiday entertainment offerings are only one of a number of reasons to schedule a multi-day seasonal visit.Image via iStock. The Dec. Lancaster County entertainment scene offers sights, sounds, and story lines that can provide a welcome respite to the run-up to Santa’s big day. It’s a chance to set aside the chores and duties of the season, nestle into a comfortable seat, and surrender to the laughter, joy, and wonder of the season.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
