Winter Weather Advisory for Capital Region Tuesday night to Wednesday; One to four inches of snow expected

ALBANY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the entirety of the Capital Region from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations are expected from two to four inches, the service said.

The storm is also expected to bring along ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, the service said.

Drivers should plan on slippery roads and hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

The precipitation is to begin as snow and then transition to a mix that includes freezing rain by Wednesday morning and taper off Wednesday afternoon into the early evening, the service said.

