Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
China's Xi: Nuclear wars cannot be fought in Ukraine -China foreign minister
BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Indonesia, said nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear wars cannot be fought, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign minister.
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
Exclusive-U.S. says China and Russia have leverage to stop North Korea nuclear test
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
Biden wants to discuss Taiwan, Russia, trade with China's Xi
President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans at an anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, trade policies and Beijing's relationship with Russia. The White House has said it is working with Chinese officials to arrange...
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China
US President Joe Biden has promised there will be no "new Cold War" with China, following a conciliatory meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also said he did not believe China would invade Taiwan. It was the first in-person meeting between the two superpower leaders since Mr Biden took...
Biden says unclear if China can stop another North Korea nuclear test
Joe Biden has said he told Xi Jinping that China has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although the US president said it was unclear whether Beijing had the ability to do so. Biden met Xi for more than three hours...
Biden to Bring Message on China, Russia to Asia Trip Xi, Putin Set to Join
President Joe Biden will carry messages on China and Russia as he travels to Africa and Asia to attend a series of summits, the last of which the leaders of the two nations are set to attend, according to senior U.S. administration officials. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, three senior administration...
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests
President Joe Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in their meeting that the U.S. would take certain actions if North Korea continued to test nuclear missiles. Biden addressed reporters before the G-20 summit, adding that these actions would not be directed towards China. Nov. 14, 2022.
Taiwan talks trade with US, Britain as China tensions loom over Biden-Xi meeting
Taiwan's trade talks with the U.S. and Britain sparked anger in the Chinese government.
Japan's PM Kishida to meet China's Xi on Thursday
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen over Taiwan and North Korea.
