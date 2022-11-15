ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
msn.com

US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
US News and World Report

U.S., Japan, S.Korea to Coordinate if N.Korea Conducts 7th Nuclear Test

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan, speaking...
Reuters

Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
BBC

Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

US President Joe Biden has promised there will be no "new Cold War" with China, following a conciliatory meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also said he did not believe China would invade Taiwan. It was the first in-person meeting between the two superpower leaders since Mr Biden took...
Reuters

Japan's PM Kishida to meet China's Xi on Thursday

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen over Taiwan and North Korea.

