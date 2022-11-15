ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market

FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Big Brokerage Blocking Customers From Withdrawing Money

Crypto exchange Genesis confirmed on Wednesday that it has stopped customers from making withdrawals and issuing new loans, the latest company to be severely impacted from the collapse of FTX. The brokerage told TheStreet in an email that it's "number one priority is to serve our clients and preserve their...
Fox Business

Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse

FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
TheStreet

Fallen FTX Founder Says He's Meeting with Regulators

Sam Bankman-Fried has already been questioned by the police in the Bahamas who have opened a criminal investigation into the FTX collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has arguably become the most hated man on the planet since the overnight implosion of his crypto empire. Calls...
The Guardian

At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports

Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
KXLY

The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
cryptopotato.com

Over $8 Billion Withdrawn From Exchanges Following FTX Collapse

Billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoins sitting on exchanges have headed for the exits. Net exchange outflows have soared in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy, inciting crypto holders everywhere to look after their own digital assets. Data from on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant shows that over $8...
CNBC

FTX says it could have over 1 million creditors in new bankruptcy filing

Last week, when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, FTX indicated that it had more than 100,000 creditors. But in an updated filing Tuesday, lawyers for the company said: "In fact, there could be more than one million creditors in these Chapter 11 Cases." Over the past 72 hours,...
The Independent

FTX collapse - live: Crypto investors await news as Binance boss compares implosion to 2008 Financial Crisis

The fallout from the collapse of FTX continues on Monday, with news that nearly half a billion dollars worth of cryptocurrency has disappeared from the exchange adding to a crisis that has engulfed the broader crypto space.Binance boss Changpeng Zhao, who goes by the name CZ, has compared the chaos to the 2008 Financial Crisis, which saw trillions wiped from the global market and several established institutions crumble.FTX filed for chapter 11 bankruptcyon Friday after CZ failed to secure a rescue deal for his rival, citing “issues beyond our control or ability to help”.Not long after the bankruptcy was announced, nearly half a billion dollars was mysteriously withdrawn from FTX.The crypto market remains in limbo as investors await clarification on what happens next, with some fearing that they will be unable to recover their assets.You can follow all the latest news, commentary and price analysis in our live blog below.

