16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department.

Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, weighs about 110 pounds and is considered endangered due to medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Blackwell’s location is asked to contact Lcpl. Chatlosh of the FPD at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.