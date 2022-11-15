Vote now: Should the Royals bring back Adalberto Mondesi or part ways with him?

Major League Baseball teams must set their 40-man rosters by 5 p.m. on Tuesday or risk having prospects selected by another franchise in the Rule 5 draft.

On Friday, teams must decide if they’ll be tendering contracts to unsigned players.

So the Royals will have decisions to make this week, and one might be on the future of infielder Adalberto Mondesi .

Last Thursday, the Royals activated Mondesi off the 60-day injured list. He’s appeared in just 50 games over the last two seasons, including 15 this year after suffering a torn ACL . Mondesi has never played more than 102 games in a season because of injuries.

Mondesi, 27, made $3 million last season, and is eligible for arbitration, so he’s under club control one more season before being eligible for free agency.

In his seven seasons in the Major Leagues, Mondesi has appeared in 358 games, and he’s batted .244 with 38 home runs, 157 RBIs and 133 stolen bases.

Should the Royals part ways with Mondesi to open up a spot on their 40-man roster?