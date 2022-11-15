ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home for the holidays: Dos and don’ts of Thanksgiving

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means that families are probably already making plans for their holiday meals.

One of the favorites around any Thanksgiving table is often the fried turkey. However, this delicious dish doesn’t come without a few hazards.

E xperts at ServiceMaster Restore say Thanksgiving is the peak for home cooking fires.

Before you decide to fry a turkey, make sure you are following necessary precautions:

  • Deep frying outdoors: You should never use a deep fryer for a turkey inside or on any type of wooden deck or patio that can catch fire.
  • Cook on even ground: Always fry your turkey in flat, open environments that are away from trees, buildings, overhangs, and tripping hazards.
  • Make sure the turkey is thawed: Always be sure the turkey isn’t frozen and never stuff the turkey before frying.
  • Monitor the temperature: Be sure to turn the burner off when putting your turkey in or taking it out of the fryer. Never use ice to cool hot oil.
  • Have the property tools: Wear safety goggles and heavy-duty mitts while frying and always have an all-purpose or grease fire extinguisher nearby.

As you’re rushing to make the meal, experts say there are a few things you should do to prevent plumbing problems after the holiday.

“Nothing destroys a fun, festive time like a plumbing disaster,” said Brent Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. “But since you often have more people in your home and are spending more time in the kitchen preparing meals, plumbing mishaps can become more frequent.”

Experts at Champion Plumbing say ensuring your drains aren’t clogged will help your pipes survive the holidays.

  • Use sink strainers: Put strainers in the kitchen and bathroom sinks to catch food debris, hair, and other large items before they go down the drain.
  • Use the garbage disposal correctly: Never put bones, coffee grounds, eggshells, fruit pits, grease, potato peels, or onion skins down the disposal.
  • Don’t pour grease down the sink: Use an old heat-safe mug or pour hot grease into or scrape cooled grease into the trash. Grease will coat the pipes, catch other debris and clog the pipes.
  • Have your drains professionally cleaned: If you are already experiencing slow or clogged drains, you might need a professional drain cleaning.
