Wisconsin State

seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs ahead of state’s gun deer season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday marks the start of the state’s annual nine-day gun deer season, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. With the gun...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin BBB Warns of Increase in Scam Attempts

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning residents of an increase in scam attempts. Officials with the service say they have been notified of individuals posing as Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace representatives in order to gain access to personal information. Some warning signs a call might be fraudulent are offers for large discounts on coverage or free gifts in exchange for signing up, according to the BBB. Those who believe they may have been the victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the Medicare hotline or the Health Insurance Marketplace call center.
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SISTER BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud

A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
IOLA, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a little dose of snowfall yesterday, we’re in for another healthy dosing in the next couple of days. Before then, we’ll see more cloudy and cool weather on Monday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Then all eyes are on Tuesday...
WISCONSIN STATE

