Related
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
spectrumnews1.com
As Wisconsin expects its first accumulating snowfall of the season, here are tips to stay safe on the roads
WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service predicts most of Wisconsin could get up to two inches or more of snow this week, with more inches possible along the lakeshore. For some in the state, this will be the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Light to medium-heavy snowfall will...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action
AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
Wisconsin Officials Warn Residents Of USPS Scam
Officials from a Wisconsin town are warning residents about yet another scam going around and it could happen anywhere else in the state and in Minnesota, so it's best to brush up on it so you don't become a victim. There is a scam for absolutely everything these days. Scammers...
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
WSAW
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A safe and successful hunting season begins with hunters and rural landowners understanding Wisconsin’s trespass law. According to the law, individuals who wish to hunt on land owned by someone else must obtain written or verbal permission. “Ask before you enter and make sure there...
WISN
Winter weather to bring first measurable snow of the season to SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. What...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WBAY Green Bay
Promising signs ahead of state’s gun deer season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than half a million hunters will take to the woods and fields of Wisconsin this weekend. Saturday marks the start of the state’s annual nine-day gun deer season, and there are some promising signs ahead of this year’s hunt. With the gun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin BBB Warns of Increase in Scam Attempts
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning residents of an increase in scam attempts. Officials with the service say they have been notified of individuals posing as Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace representatives in order to gain access to personal information. Some warning signs a call might be fraudulent are offers for large discounts on coverage or free gifts in exchange for signing up, according to the BBB. Those who believe they may have been the victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the Medicare hotline or the Health Insurance Marketplace call center.
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
spectrumnews1.com
Where to find dine-in, carry-out Thanksgiving feasts in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table with loved ones to gobble up a warm, home-cooked meal, but sometimes the work required to cobble together that holiday spread is just too much. If you’re someone averse to dirty dishes, or simply want an easier option...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday: Roads could get messy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a little dose of snowfall yesterday, we’re in for another healthy dosing in the next couple of days. Before then, we’ll see more cloudy and cool weather on Monday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Then all eyes are on Tuesday...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
spectrumnews1.com
Wilbraham man running six marathons in six straight days across Massachusetts
BROOKFIELD, Mass. - Bill Wells is in the middle of running six marathons in six days. The courses will take him across the entire state of Massachusetts. The Wilbraham resident started his journey Monday at Fenway Park, and is running every day through Saturday. "And really, the trick to this...
